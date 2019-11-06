Log in
VIVA Presentation Supports Zilver® PTX® Benefits Across Different Patient Groups

11/06/2019 | 09:08am EST

At this year’s Vascular Interventional Advances (VIVA) conference, Dr. Michael D. Dake presented data on Zilver® PTX® that supports the device’s benefits across different patient groups.

Zilver® PTX®, Cook Medical's paclitaxel-coated stent.

Zilver® PTX®, Cook Medical's paclitaxel-coated stent.

VIVA, held annually in Las Vegas, Nev., is dedicated to advancing vascular procedures and health strategies. At VIVA, Dr. Dake presented the latest data regarding Zilver PTX, Cook Medical’s paclitaxel-coated stent that is used to treat peripheral arterial disease (PAD). His presentation focused on findings that Zilver PTX shows benefits for a variety of patients.

“Our ultimate goal is to help patients suffering from PAD. That’s why these data are so important—behind each one of these data points is a real person. As we continue this discussion on paclitaxel-coated devices, we will keep providing as much information on Zilver PTX as we can so that patients and physicians can make the best decisions,” said Mark Breedlove, vice president of Cook Medical’s Vascular division.

In Cook Medical’s ongoing review of data relating to the Zilver PTX peripheral arterial stent, patient-level data for Zilver PTX were evaluated to determine if there was an increased mortality risk due to paclitaxel and the impact of risk factors on outcomes. Data presented at VIVA was collected from a 5-year randomized controlled trial. In the trial, patients with PAD were initially randomized to be treated with either Zilver PTX or angioplasty. When the data were analyzed, it was discovered that patients assigned to the Zilver PTX group had more risk factors than the control group, despite the trial’s randomization of patient assignment.

The trial had a study design that allowed for patient crossover to treatment with Zilver PTX within the first year. Taking actual treatment into account, analyses of the complete 5-year data for Zilver PTX show no increase in long-term mortality for the paclitaxel-eluting stent. When evaluating potential risk factors for freedom from target lesion revascularization (TLR), data continue to support the benefit of Zilver PTX across a variety of patient risk factor groups.

When considering treatment options for PAD, the FDA recommends that physicians discuss both risk and benefit possibilities with their patients.

If you have questions about Zilver PTX, please contact us at zilverptx@cookmedical.com, and a member of our team will respond within 24 hours. The patient-level data, as well as Dr. Dake’s VIVA presentation and other Zilver PTX information, are available at https://www.cookmedical.com/peripheral-intervention/paclitaxel/.

Dr. Dake is a paid consultant for Cook Medical.

About Cook Medical
Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
