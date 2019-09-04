VLP Law Group Announces the Addition of Mike Morrissey as a Partner in its Technology Transactions Practice Group

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sep 04, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- VLP Law Group LLP is pleased to announce that Mike Morrissey has joined the firm as a partner in its Technology Transactions Practice Group. Mr. Morrissey comes to VLP from MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL), #1 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2014 (for revenue growth from 2009-2013) and a VLP client. Mr. Morrissey served as MobileIron's first General Counsel before transitioning to a strategic business role as Vice President of Corporate Development.



For over 25 years, Mr. Morrissey has represented fast-growing technology companies in their most important transactions. He has extensive experience across a wide variety of transactions, including corporate partnering deals, technology licensing, commercial/distribution agreements and mergers and acquisitions. He brings a pragmatic approach to structuring complex transactions that both mitigates risk and achieves business objectives.



Prior to MobileIron, Mr. Morrissey was a partner at Orrick, at Heller Ehrman and at Venture Law Group. One of the founding attorneys of Venture Law Group, Mr. Morrissey was the head of that firm's Technology Transactions Group as well as a member of its Executive Committee.



"Mike is a nationally renowned technology transactions and business attorney who will add tremendous value to the VLP team, not only in terms of what he will bring to VLP as a lawyer, but also in terms of the seasoned business skills and experience that he will bring to the firm," said Dan Burke, a Founding Partner of VLP. "We are thrilled that he has joined us and look forward to benefiting from the unique skills he will offer to VLP and our clients."



"I have known and practiced with Mike for decades; he is an exceptional attorney of rare stature, representative of the partnership VLP is building," added VLP Partner General Counsel David Jargiello, himself a founding attorney of Venture Law Group.



"I'm excited to join VLP. I've worked with the firm for many years as a client, and as such I've experienced the exceptional value of its forward-looking model for the practice of law. I look forward to being part of the firm's future as well as joining colleagues that I have known for many years," said Morrissey.



About VLP:



Founded in 2008, VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top quality legal services from experienced attorneys through an efficient platform. The firm has a broad practice, reaching across many industry sectors, including high tech, life sciences, clean tech, retail, consumer products, edtech, and real estate. VLP has continued its strong growth and is made up of noted attorneys with significant experience who believe VLP's unique, client-oriented model is the best platform for their practice.



Our partners are regularly recognized by their peers as outstanding attorneys, and the firm has been recognized as a top company for its promotion of quality of life in the workplace. VLP partners represent clients that vary in size from individual executives and early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. Our clients include public and private corporations, venture capital investors, private equity funds, educational institutions and companies, nonprofits and individuals.



We provide general corporate, licensing, contract, intellectual property protection and counseling, securities regulation, financing, merger and acquisition, commercial lending, tax, employment, professional responsibility, and general commercial litigation services.



Learn more at: https://www.vlplawgroup.com/



