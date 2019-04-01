Log in
VMH International Announces Company Name Change to ApexDMS (Digital Manufacturing Solutions)

04/01/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

New Name Reflects Company’s Unification to Siemens’ Digital Brand Initiatives

VMH International Inc., a Siemens PLM Solutions Partner and unit of the Sconce Group of Companies, announces its corporate name change to ApexDMS Inc. effective April 1, 2019. The company’s headquarters will remain in Frisco, TX.

The company has used the name, “VMH International,” for more than 10 years, achieving company and product recognition in the United States. Customers, vendors, and partners will find no change in the quality of products or services offered, obtaining information on products or services, or conducting business with the new business identity. Along with the name change, ApexDMS Inc. will align with the new Siemens digital brand identity, and all future business activity will be conducted under the new name.

“United as ApexDMS, we will continue to provide best-in-class digital software solutions as a Smart Certified Siemens Channel Partner, while our customers will reap the many benefits of the global Siemens brand,” said Brian Bezdek, Managing Partner, Sconce Group and ApexDMS. “The brand ApexDMS better reflects the emerging integrated digital technologies that the company provides to the manufacturing and engineering industries.”

If customers have any questions or concerns regarding the name change, they may contact their account manager or call corporate headquarters at (469) 325-7000.

About ApexDMS, formerly VMH International:

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, ApexDMS offers a diverse spectrum of Siemens PLM software and services along with complementary third-party products. These solutions are the latest in PLM, design, manufacturing, tool path, and machine simulation software and enable our customers to move throughout the product development process from conceptual design to part manufacturing. ApexDMS also provides full implementation services, from installation to training, to assist its customers in reaching the full value of their PLM software purchase. For more information about ApexDMS, please visit http://www.apexdms.com or call (469) 325-7000.


© Business Wire 2019
