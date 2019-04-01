VMH International Announces Company Name Change to ApexDMS (Digital Manufacturing Solutions)

VMH International Inc., a Siemens PLM Solutions Partner and unit of the
Sconce Group of Companies, announces its corporate name change to
ApexDMS Inc. effective April 1, 2019. The company’s headquarters will
remain in Frisco, TX.
The company has used the name, “VMH International,” for more than 10
years, achieving company and product recognition in the United States.
Customers, vendors, and partners will find no change in the quality of
products or services offered, obtaining information on products or
services, or conducting business with the new business identity. Along
with the name change, ApexDMS Inc. will align with the new Siemens
digital brand identity, and all future business activity will be
conducted under the new name.
“United as ApexDMS, we will continue to provide best-in-class digital
software solutions as a Smart Certified Siemens Channel Partner, while
our customers will reap the many benefits of the global Siemens brand,”
said Brian Bezdek, Managing Partner, Sconce Group and ApexDMS. “The
brand ApexDMS better reflects the emerging integrated digital
technologies that the company provides to the manufacturing and
engineering industries.”
If customers have any questions or concerns regarding the name change,
they may contact their account manager or call corporate headquarters at
(469) 325-7000.
About ApexDMS, formerly VMH International:
Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, ApexDMS offers a diverse spectrum of
Siemens PLM software and services along with complementary third-party
products. These solutions are the latest in PLM, design, manufacturing,
tool path, and machine simulation software and enable our customers to
move throughout the product development process from conceptual design
to part manufacturing. ApexDMS also provides full implementation
services, from installation to training, to assist its customers in
reaching the full value of their PLM software purchase. For more
information about ApexDMS, please visit http://www.apexdms.com or
call (469) 325-7000.
