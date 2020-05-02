Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VMW ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of VMware, Inc. to Contact the Firm Prior to the Important Deadline in Suit Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – VMW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 10:16am EDT

NEW YORK, May 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) between March 30, 2019 and February 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 1, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for VMware investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the VMware class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1795.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) VMware’s reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (2) the foregoing subjected VMware to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 1, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1795.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aGuardant Health Presents Data at DDW Virtual Meeting Highlighting its Early Cancer Detection Program
GL
10:16aVMW ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of VMware, Inc. to Contact the Firm Prior to the Important Deadline in Suit Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – VMW
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mesa Air Group, Inc. - MESA
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Golden Star Resources Ltd. - GSS
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hanmi Financial Corporation - HAFC
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. - LBRT
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. - SERV
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against HF Foods Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – HFFG
GL
10:00aMillicom terminates Telefónica Costa Rica purchase agreement
GL
09:47aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Correction to Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Article
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Dismal Outlook For Oil Squeezes Industry -- WSJ
2SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, KRAFT HEINZ, UNITED PARCEL SERVICE: Stocks That Defined the ..
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk's Wish Is Granted, Shares Fall
4TATNEFT : TATNEFT : Russian oil output jumped to 11.35 million bpd in April, ahead of cuts
5ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Q1 2020 Earnings Release

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group