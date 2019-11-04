Log in
VMware Cloud Providers Endorse Cloudian Object Storage Solution as Foundation for Enhanced Services

11/04/2019 | 03:01am EST

News Highlights

  • Purpose-built solution for VMware vCloud Director environments, offering limitlessly scalable and native S3-compatible storage
  • Cloudian Object Storage for vCloud Director available from VMware
  • Cloudian showcasing the solution at VMworld 2019 Europe

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Cloudian® today highlighted the market excitement around its recently released, native S3-compatible object storage solution for VMware Cloud Providers. The Cloudian Object Storage for VMware vCloud Director offering is expected to be available from VMware through the VMware Cloud Provider Program (VCPP) starting this month. This highly scalable and cost-effective Cloudian HyperStore® platform is managed directly from VMware vCloud Director, enabling VMware Cloud Providers to offer new and enhanced value-add, S3-based storage services. These services include:

  • Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS).
  • Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS).
  • Archive-as-a-Service (AaaS).
  • Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS).
  • Big Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS).

VMware Cloud Providers have responded positively to the opportunities Cloudian’s new solution presents:

  • “Extending Cloudian’s storage platform to vCloud Director environments will enable Calligo to further support our customers in extracting the fullest value from their data.”
    Julian Box, founder and CEO, Calligo
  • “In addition to being the only provider of object storage that can be managed directly from vCloud Director, Cloudian stands out for meeting the highest security standards, a key requirement for AUCloud and our customers.”
    Phil Dawson, managing director, AUCloud
  • “The Cloudian-VMware offering enables us to further differentiate phoenixNAP from the large, one-size-fits-all hyperscalers by delivering specialized services and superior value.”
    William Bell, executive vice president of products, phoenixNAP
  • “HyperStore with vCloud Director opens up new, profitable business opportunities, as we can now expand the storage services we offer our customers.”
    Leighton James, chief technology officer, UKCloud

Cloudian will be showcasing its solution at VMworld 2019 Europe in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 4-7—both in its stand (#E117) and as part of the “VMware Cloud Provider Technology Panel” on Nov. 5, 2:00-3:00 p.m., CET, Hall 8.0, Room 12. The panel will highlight the enhanced solutions VMware and its ecosystem partners are providing to VMware Cloud Providers, which are quickly emerging as preferred alternatives to the hyperscale cloud vendors. In addition to Cloudian CMO Jon Toor, the panel will include executives from VMware and joint Cloudian-VMware customer Calligo.

“Our collaboration with Cloudian speaks to VMware’s continuing commitment to helping our VMware Cloud Providers and the enterprise customers they serve in their digital transformations,” said Ajay Patel, senior vice president of product development, Cloud Services at VMware.

To learn more, visit cloudian.com/vmware/. For a free trial, see cloudian.com/vmware-free-trial/.

About Cloudian
Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com.

VMware, VMworld and vCloud Director are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

EMEA Media Contact
Will McCurdy
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
cloudian@rlyl.com
+44 (0) 20 7403 8878

U.S. Media Contact
Jordan Tewell
10Fold Communications
cloudian@10fold.com
415-666-6066

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
