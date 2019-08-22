Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VMware to pay $5 billion for firms offering cloud security, developers platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

(Reuters) - VMware Inc said on Thursday it bought two companies offering cloud security and cloud developer services in separate deals valued at about $5 billion (4.08 billion pounds), looking to expand the range of products and services it offers to its corporate clients.

VMware Inc bought Pivotal Software Inc in a $2.7 billion deal. Dell Technologies Inc is the controlling stakeholder in both companies.

Separately, VMware said it would buy software maker Carbon Black for about $2 billion in cash as it seeks to expand the range of security products.

VMWare makes cloud computing software, while Pivotal provides tools for software developers working on cloud services. Carbon Black, on the other hand, has a cloud security platform that uses big data and behavioural analytics to protect against cyberattacks.

VMware will pay $26 per share for Carbon Black at a premium of 6% over its Thursday close.

"By bringing Carbon Black into the VMware family, we are now taking a huge step forward in security and delivering an enterprise-grade platform to administer and protect workloads, applications and networks," VMware Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said in a statement.

The company expects Carbon Black and Pivotal to meaningfully add to its revenue in the first year after closing the deals by January next year.

Dell had taken Pivotal public last year for $15 per share. Thursday's Pivotal deal is for a blended price per share of $11.71, in which Class A stockholders will get $15 per share.

Dell's stake in Pivotal will be exchanged for VMware share.

The company and its founder Michael Dell owned 131.3 million shares of Pivotal Class B stock, not including the 44.2 million shares held by VMware, according to a regulatory filing.

Pivotal shares rose 9% in extended trading, while those of Carbon Black were up nearly 6%. VMware shares fell 7% and Dell shares shed 3%.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Peter Henderson in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARBON BLACK INC 7.69% 24.5 Delayed Quote.69.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:43pNOTICE TO THE MARKET : Update Material Stake
PU
06:43pAFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY19 Market Release Opens in a new Window
PU
06:43pAFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY19 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement Opens in a new Window
PU
06:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
06:38pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : WHO selects provisional name for Kazia's GDC-0084
PU
06:37pHP INC. : 's chief executive to step down in November
AQ
06:33pMERIT MEDICAL : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
06:32pVMware to pay $5 billion for firms offering cloud security, developers platform
RE
06:30pVISA : Tapping to Pay with Visa Makes It Easier to Get Around Miami
BU
06:30pOranco, Inc. Releases 2019 Chairman Letter for Shareholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP : FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. : Announces Voting Results of 2019 Annual General and Special Meeti..
2AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY19 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement Opens in a new Window
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : U.S. SEC fines Deutsche Bank $16 million to settle foreign corruption charg..
4MPLX LP : MPLX LP : Commences Exchange Offers and Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. Com..
5RIMINI STREET INC : RIMINI STREET : San Fang Chemical Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle EBS and..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group