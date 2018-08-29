Log in
VMworld 2018: Ernesto China, VMware & Brent Collins, WWT

08/29/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

The Cube is the world's leading live interview show covering enterprise tech, innovation and the people who imagine, create and implement the technologies that are changing our world.

In this week's episode of The Cube, Ernesto China, Director vSAN WW Product Marketing at VMware and Brent Collins, Global Practice Director at WWT, sit with Stu Miniman and John Mark Troyer from VMworld 2018 in Las Vegas, NV. They discuss global initiatives for profitability, how WWT has used speed as a catalyst for business initiatives, the ATC and much more.

View the full video below.

Disclaimer

WWT - World Wide Technology Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 18:16:11 UTC
