Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VMworld 2019: Kingston Displays U.2 NVMe and other QoS-Optimized Server Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 09:09am EDT

  • Demonstrations Highlight U.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Performance
  • DC500 Series SSD for Data Centers

Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it will highlight the performance capabilities of its upcoming DC1000M U.2 NVMe SSD as well as showcase comprehensive product solutions with the DC500 series SSD and Server Premier memory at VMworld® 2019 (booth #1645).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005135/en/

DC500M for “mixed use” and DC500R for read-centric applications, these drives are essential storage solutions for a range of needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

DC500M for “mixed use” and DC500R for read-centric applications, these drives are essential storage solutions for a range of needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

DC1000M SSD is Kingston's first-generation data center U.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. It is optimized for “mixed use” workloads and applications that require 1 DWPD or greater endurance making it perfect for internal drive bay upgrades, hyperscale data center servers and Cloud service providers requiring low cost, high performance storage. DC1000M will be used to demonstrate SQL data warehouse transaction performance and illustrate a massive increase in transactions per second (TPS), while also proving the critical low-latency advantages of NVMe storage in a SQL environment.

Kingston will also share its VMware Ready DC500 series SSDs for data centers. These drives are high performance 6Gbps SATA SSDs using the latest 3D TLC NAND designed for server workloads. Offering both DC500M for “mixed use” and DC500R for read-centric applications, the drives implement Kingston’s strict QoS requirements making them essential storage solutions for a range of needs. Additionally, Kingston will exhibit Server Premier memory, its industry-leading DRAM solutions. All Kingston server memory undergoes rigorous, patented dynamic burn-in testing to simulate heavy server workloads designed to root out early-life failure at the factory before they’re installed in the data center. The combination of high-performance server SSDs and Server Premier DRAM offer the quintessential accelerators for virtualized environments, applications and workloads, allowing virtualization by doing more with less. All of this is what makes Kingston one of the industry’s most complete providers of end-to-end data performance solutions.

“We look forward to sharing the latest products we have to offer for today’s virtualized enterprise environment at VMworld,” said Ariel Perez, SSD business manager, Kingston. “Our Server Premier memory and our upcoming U.2 NVMe SSD are the perfect solutions to meet the data and server storage performance needs of the evolving IT landscape including Cloud infrastructure, IoT and edge computing.”

Kingston will be at booth #1645 during VMworld. For more information visit kingston.com or contact pr@kingston.com.

Kingston can be found on:

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/kingstontechmemory
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kingstontechnology
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KingstonTech
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kingstontechnology/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/kingston

About Kingston Digital, Inc.

Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.kingston.com or call 800-337-8410.

Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Digital, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Visit Kingston at Booth #1645


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aSAMCO GOLD : Provides Update on Reverse Takeover and Change of Business Transaction with Echo Pharmaceuticals B.V.
AQ
09:36aEAST AFRICA METALS : Closes Tibet Huayu Development Financing
AQ
09:36aPPL : to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Oct. 1
AQ
09:36aALT RESOURCES : Broad Intercepts including High Grade Gold Mineralisation
AQ
09:36aGALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : - Half Year Results Conference Call
AQ
09:36aMINERAL COMMODITIES : Panel Receives Application
AQ
09:36aOROCOBRE LIMITED : - Finalisation of Olaroz Stage 2 Finance Facility
AQ
09:36aCadence Minerals Plc - Macarthur Minerals Joint Venture Partner FE Limited Releases Initial Assay Results on the Hillside Project
AQ
09:36aSIEM OFFSHORE INC. : - Results for the second quarter 2019
AQ
09:36aGOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Fields sells shareholding in Road
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group