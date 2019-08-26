VMworld 2019: Kingston Displays U.2 NVMe and other QoS-Optimized Server Solutions

Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it will highlight the performance capabilities of its upcoming DC1000M U.2 NVMe SSD as well as showcase comprehensive product solutions with the DC500 series SSD and Server Premier memory at VMworld® 2019 (booth #1645).

DC1000M SSD is Kingston's first-generation data center U.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. It is optimized for “mixed use” workloads and applications that require 1 DWPD or greater endurance making it perfect for internal drive bay upgrades, hyperscale data center servers and Cloud service providers requiring low cost, high performance storage. DC1000M will be used to demonstrate SQL data warehouse transaction performance and illustrate a massive increase in transactions per second (TPS), while also proving the critical low-latency advantages of NVMe storage in a SQL environment.

Kingston will also share its VMware Ready™ DC500 series SSDs for data centers. These drives are high performance 6Gbps SATA SSDs using the latest 3D TLC NAND designed for server workloads. Offering both DC500M for “mixed use” and DC500R for read-centric applications, the drives implement Kingston’s strict QoS requirements making them essential storage solutions for a range of needs. Additionally, Kingston will exhibit Server Premier memory, its industry-leading DRAM solutions. All Kingston server memory undergoes rigorous, patented dynamic burn-in testing to simulate heavy server workloads designed to root out early-life failure at the factory before they’re installed in the data center. The combination of high-performance server SSDs and Server Premier DRAM offer the quintessential accelerators for virtualized environments, applications and workloads, allowing virtualization by doing more with less. All of this is what makes Kingston one of the industry’s most complete providers of end-to-end data performance solutions.

“We look forward to sharing the latest products we have to offer for today’s virtualized enterprise environment at VMworld,” said Ariel Perez, SSD business manager, Kingston. “Our Server Premier memory and our upcoming U.2 NVMe SSD are the perfect solutions to meet the data and server storage performance needs of the evolving IT landscape including Cloud infrastructure, IoT and edge computing.”

