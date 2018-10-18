Log in
VNPT Vietnam Post and Telecommunications : continues to be the main sponsor for Vietnam Talent Awards 2018

10/18/2018 | 05:18am CEST

With the theme 'The power of digital technology', Vietnam Talent Awards 2018 is predicted to be very exciting with the participating of many contestants with products and services that catch up with the development trend of the 4.0 technology era.

Mr. Pham Huy Hoan Editor-in-Chief of Dan Tri Electronic Newspaper, Head of the Organizing Committee affirmed that the prizes have increased in value with the support from donors such as VNPT Group - the main sponsor for the past 13 years, VINGROUP, Vietcombank, Sungroup, ECO , Anbinh Bank,... In this year, Vietnam Airlines and its member unit Jetstar Pacific have officially signed contracts with Dan Tri Electronic Newspaper to support the Awards.

Mr. Pham Huy Hoan, Editor-in-Chief of Dan Tri Electronic Newspaper officially launched
Vietnam Talent Awards 2018

In the previous 13 successful seasons, the Awards has always been accompanied by professors, doctors and leading experts in various fields such as IT, Medicine, Environment ... The Awards has also received attention and appreciation from State leaders and Party leaders. In many seasons, the Prime Minister directly attended and awarded prizes to winners.

Together with Dan Tri Electronic Newspaper, VNPT has always been supporting the Awards in the past 13 years. VNPT not only played the role of a co-organizer but also opened up cooperation opportunities and provided support for contestants of Vietnam Talent Awards to develop and launch their products. Therefore, along with the innovation of the Awards to catch up with the trend of the digital era, VNPT will also make many innovations in support and cooperation with contestants to bring technology products to the group's customers.

Disclaimer

VNPT - Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 03:17:02 UTC
