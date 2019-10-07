VNPT Vietnam Post and Telecommunications : in Ha Noi and Be Group reach cooperation agreement

VNPT in Ha Noi has signed the deal to collaborate with Be Group Joint Stock Company. With this deal, both sides will promote their potentials, strengths maximally in the fields of activities and business, suitable for the business strategy of each side, towards development course with bilateral benefits in accordance with the law.

On the grounds that VNPT has long-standing experience, the most powerful IT-Telecommunication prowess together with a high-quality IT technical crews, VNPT in Ha Noi guarantee to supply IT - Telecommunication services of the highest standard to apply to Be Group's business areas.

Besides, after clinching the deal, 'Consumers' - Be Group's clerks and drivers will benefit from preferential policies when using IT - Telecommunication services and products of VNPT like VinaPhone... And those from VNPT in Ha Noi will be entitled to 'Be Flexible' of Be Group to minimize their expenditure.