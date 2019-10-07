Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

VNPT Vietnam Post and Telecommunications : in Ha Noi and Be Group reach cooperation agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:47am EDT

VNPT in Ha Noi has signed the deal to collaborate with Be Group Joint Stock Company. With this deal, both sides will promote their potentials, strengths maximally in the fields of activities and business, suitable for the business strategy of each side, towards development course with bilateral benefits in accordance with the law.

On the grounds that VNPT has long-standing experience, the most powerful IT-Telecommunication prowess together with a high-quality IT technical crews, VNPT in Ha Noi guarantee to supply IT - Telecommunication services of the highest standard to apply to Be Group's business areas.

Besides, after clinching the deal, 'Consumers' - Be Group's clerks and drivers will benefit from preferential policies when using IT - Telecommunication services and products of VNPT like VinaPhone... And those from VNPT in Ha Noi will be entitled to 'Be Flexible' of Be Group to minimize their expenditure.

Disclaimer

VNPT - Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 09:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56aDEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND EQUALITY OF IRELAND : Funding for Gender Equality and Migrant Integration announced by Minister Flanagan and Minister Stanton
PU
05:50aItaly economy minister says 2020 growth forecast 'balanced, even cautious'
RE
05:48aDeutsche Bank in strategy shift to address tech woes
RE
05:47aVNPT VIETNAM POST AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS : in Ha Noi and Be Group reach cooperation agreement
PU
05:47aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : End-September 2019 GIR Level Rises to US$86.16 Billion
PU
05:46aSoftBank-backed Oyo to raise $1.5 billion led by founder, other existing investors
RE
05:39aTaiwan's September exports fall unexpectedly, rebound seen in fourth quarter
RE
05:38aUK house prices rise at slowest pace since 2013 - Halifax
RE
05:37aSTARTING TODAY : Qatar Petroleum assumes operatorship of the Idd El-Shargi North Dome and Idd-El Shargi South Dome offshore oil fields
PU
05:32aERNST & YOUNG GLOBAL : Deepening economic disparity as UKs largest cities take lions share of FDI
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
2SIG PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
3GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ
4WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
5CAPGEMINI SE : CAPGEMINI : World InsurTech Report 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group