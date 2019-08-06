Log in
VNTR ZUO LB JE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

08/06/2019 | 09:33am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019
Class Period: (a) between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive; (b) in or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (c) in or traceable to the Company’s secondary public offering conducted on or around December 4, 2017.

Get additional information about VNTR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/venator-materials-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2019
Class Period: April 12, 2018 and May 30, 2019

Get additional information about ZUO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/zuora-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019
Class Period: May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018

Get additional information about LB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/l-brands-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3  

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019
Class Period: November 9, 2017 and July 23, 2019

Get additional information about JE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/just-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

