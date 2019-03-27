Log in
VNUE, Inc. : Continues Partnership With Rob Thomas

03/27/2019 | 09:26am EDT

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced today that after two years of working with international superstar Rob Thomas and recording select benefit concerts for Sidewalk Angels Foundation, including an upcoming California show on March 29th, the company will be accompanying Thomas on his Chip Tooth Tour and recording every show, and releasing high quality recordings to fans immediately after the last note of each show.

The tour kicks off in Red Bank, New Jersey on May 28th at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, in support of Thomas' new Emblem/Atlantic Records album Chip Tooth Smile which drops April 26th.

This will be the first major tour for VNUE since the company initiated its exclusive partnership with DiscLive, the pioneer in "instant live" recording, and acquired set.fm, its digital mobile distribution platform, in late 2017. The engagement significantly raises the bar for VNUE, which signed over a dozen artist deals in 2018, and is expected to gross between $750K and $1.02 million in revenue.

"This engagement affirms that VNUE, along with our DiscLive brand, continues to be the global the leader in this space," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "For an artist of Rob's stature to trust us to accurately reproduce his art on dozens of shows across the world, it provides the company with the ammunition to usher in additional tours and new artists at this level. We are extremely excited to be working with Rob and his management on this tour, and thankful for their confidence in our company."

Pre-orders for the tour will commence after Chip Tooth Smile drops, and links for pre-purchase will be made available at that time.

For more information about Rob Thomas and the upcoming tour, please visit www.robthomasmusic.com.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)
VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, by bringing together technology such as its set.fm (www.set.fm) platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and music recognition technology (MRT) Soundstr (www.soundstr.com), which helps businesses pay fairer music license fees based on actual music usage. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE's team led by CEO Zach Bair, known as the pioneer in "instant live" recording, has produced live content and created experiential products for over 15 years for artists and companies including Slash, Seether, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, The Pixies, Blondie, EMI, Capitol Records, Rob Thomas, Bad Company, REO Speedwagon, Devo, and many more.  In addition to Bair, the company's leadership team also includes Lou Mann, former GM of Capitol Records and former president of House of Blues Media Properties; Jock Weaver, former president of Hard Rock International, founder and former president of TBA Entertainment, and chairman of Heritage Trust Company (a private equity firm); Jim King, former EVP at BMI, and who held "C" level positions at other major companies; Tony "Montana" Cardenas, founder of DiskFaktory and a platinum-selling Capitol Records recording artist and writer formerly with the band Great White; and Jeff Zakim, former head of Digital for Blue Note Records, and Global Digital Strategy for EMI Music.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vnue-inc-continues-partnership-with-rob-thomas-300818999.html

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
