VODAFONE : COMPLETES ITS GIGANET FIBRE ROLL-OUT IN AND AROUND ASPIRE ZONE

03/17/2019 | 07:54am EDT

Doha, 17 March 2019: Vodafone Qatar announced that it is has completed the roll out of its GigaNet fibre connectivity across the Aspire Zone sports complex, home to some of the world's finest sporting facilities and due to play a prominent role in the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

This fibre connectivity, capable of handling speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second, coupled with Vodafone's live 5G network, now provides the Zone with a world-class communications infrastructure that allows its facilities to optimise, automate and innovate.

With hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to descend on the Zone in 4 years to watch the Middle East's first World Cup inside Khalifa Stadium, high speed connectivity and technology will form a large part of delivering an unforgettable fan experience.

Vodafone Qatar said: 'Aspire Zone is doing incredible work helping develop a strong sports community in the country and raising a new generation of athletes. We are pleased to expand our fibre footprint in the country to include such a key player, providing it with our state-of-the-art infrastructure and making further progress in our ambition to turn Qatar into one of the most connected countries in the world. We are also proud that our infrastructure will contribute to providing world cup fans with a unique end-to end digital experience which will ensure a memorable tournament.'

Aiming to build a strong digital ecosystem in Qatar, Vodafone has been providing some of the country's most important projects with a variety of services including Fibre connectivity, 5G network and IoT solutions. Last month Vodafone launched GigaNet - the network of the future - the company's promise to continuously pioneer the latest technologies and innovations.

-ENDS-

About Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. ('Vodafone Qatar') provides a comprehensive range of services including voice, messaging, data, fixed communications and ICT managed services in the State of Qatar, for both consumers and businesses alike.

The Company commenced commercial operations in 2009 and has over 1.4 million customers as of December 31, 2018. Its state-of-the-art network infrastructure is expanding to cover key locations in the country with fibre connectivity and 5G, along with an extensive digital ecosystem, which will contribute to Qatar's continued growth and prosperity.

Vodafone Qatar's vision is deeply rooted in its mission to connect today's ideas with the technologies of tomorrow by pioneering digital innovation and becoming people's first choice in telecom and digital services. Please visit www.vodafone.qa for more details.

For press enquiries, please contact:

Lana Khachan

Head of Communications, Vodafone Qatar

E-mail: lana.khachan@vodafone.com

Disclaimer

Vodafone Qatar QSC published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 11:53:04 UTC
