VODAFONE : QATAR DEPLOYS TETRA AND MOBILE NETWORK IN MSHEIREB DOWNTOWN DOHA AT A VALUE OF MORE THAN QAR100 MILLION

Doha, 30 September 2018: Vodafone Qatar today announced completing the deployment of its world-class TETRA and mobile coverage infrastructure in the three constructed phases of Msheireb Downtown Doha, at an investment value in excess of QAR 100 million.

In 2014 and 2016 respectively, Msheireb Properties and Vodafone Qatar entered into an agreement that would see Vodafone Qatar become the provider of mobile services infrastructure and the sole provider of TETRA services for Msheireb Downtown Doha, the world's first smart and sustainable downtown regeneration project.

Since then, Vodafone Qatar has been leading the massive deployment of telecommunications infrastructure in the pioneering new smart city. This included fitting all the buildings with the latest indoor coverage technologies that required the installation of more than 5,000 antennas. These can also be shared with other service providers for the most efficient use of assets. Vodafone Qatar also ensured all its outdoor mobile sites were concealed to preserve the beautiful surroundings.

Vodafone Qatar's CEO, Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al Thani said, 'We're proud to be leading the provision of vital telecommunications infrastructure and services in Msheireb Downtown Doha, one of Qatar's most important and iconic projects. We are committed to ensuring that all this ambitious project's telecommunications needs are delivered to the very highest standards to enable thousands of residents, businesses and visitors to benefit from Vodafone Qatar's world class network. Our involvement in Msheireb reflects our commitment to accelerating Qatar towards becoming one of the most connected and technologically advanced countries in the world, adding to our progress in areas including the Internet of Things, developing best-in-class enterprise solutions and upgrading our network to be 5G-ready.'

Mr. Ali Al Kuwari A/CEO at Msheireb Properties commented: 'Msheireb Downtown Doha's world class connectivity relies on a robust network catering to the world's most advanced telecom infrastructure, both for mobile and fixed services. We have partnered with Vodafone to exceed the expectations of our residents, tenants and visitors in terms of connectivity options and to ensure a consistent and seamless digital experience to all users, regardless of their physical location. A dedicated and more reliable Radio Communication System (TETRA) will be used for security, operations and maintenance requirements. Msheireb's network covers both outdoors and indoor, as well as below ground with up to six levels of car parking areas separated by a network of service tunnels. As the project moves into a year of activation, we are thrilled to showcase the excellence of our telecommunications infrastructure and services, delivered via Vodafone Qatar.'

Msheireb Downtown Doha, developed to revive the old commercial centre of Doha, upon completion will be the world's largest certified sustainable and smart downtown community, featuring; 100 mixed-use buildings, 800 residential units, more than 300 retail units and 17 commercial buildings, in addition to four hotels, a school, 3 mosques, Msheireb Museums, the Galleria Mall and many other buildings.

Vodafone Qatar has now commenced work to cover the last and fourth phase of the project.

