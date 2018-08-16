VODAFONE : QATAR OFFERS CUSTOMERS THE CHANCE TO BE THE FIRST TO OWN THE SUPER POWERFUL GALAXY NOTE9

Doha, 16 August 2018: Vodafone Qatar is offering customers the chance to be the first to own the latest Samsung Galaxy Note9 from Samsung by pre-ordering the device from their website at www.vodafone.qa/note9 or from their nearest Vodafone retail store from now until the 24th of August.

Pre-order customers will also enjoy up to 24GB of local data with their purchase of the device in addition to a JBL headphone and Charge 3 BT speakers worth QR1,348.

Moreover, customers can now try out the new Samsung Galaxy Note9, priced starting at QAR 3,599, with live demo units displayed at Vodafone's flagship stores in Mall of Qatar, Villaggio Mall, City Centre Mall and Landmark Mall.

'Samsung continues to raise the bar when it comes to Smartphones and the Galaxy Note9 is testament to this with its innovative and high performance features. As home to world class smartphones, we're excited at Vodafone to offer customers the opportunity to be some of the first to own this outstanding device powered by the best network in the country,' said Diego Camberos, Chief Operating Officer, Vodafone Qatar.

'Joining hands with Vodafone Qatar to offer their customers an opportunity to experience our most powerful device yet will give them the chance to be the first to own it at a convenient price and to experience its latest integrated features. Made for achievers, the Galaxy Note9 device enables multitasking through powerful features such as the enhanced S-Pen, a superior camera and a long-lasting battery. It really is the device for those who work hard and play harder,' said Tarek Sabbagh, Head of IT and Mobile (IM) Division at Samsung Electronics Gulf.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 boasts a 4,000mAh battery, the largest ever on a flagship Galaxy phone and two internal storage options -128GB or 512GB with the ability to insert a microSD card. Its camera is Samsung's smartest yet, with advanced noise reduction technology, and a Dual Aperture lens. The device has a cutting-edge 10nm processor for the fastest network speeds available in the market (up to 1.2 GB per second) to stream and download without slowing down.

Now with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support, the new S Pen delivers an entirely new way to use the Note. With just a click, it's now possible to take selfies and group pictures, present slides, pause and play video, and more.

New Galaxy Note9 is offered in Midnight Black and Lavender Purple with matching S Pen, and Ocean Blue with a Pearl Yellow S Pen.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.qa/note9.