VODAFONE : QATAR SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE MOBILE COVERAGE IN MANATEQ'S LOGISTICS PARKS AND INDUSTRIAL ZONES

Doha, Qatar 20 January 2019: Vodafone Qatar today announced that it has signed a landmark agreement to begin deploying its world-class mobile coverage infrastructure and network across all Manateq projects.

The design, construction and installation of Manateq's telecommunications networks will begin immediately. Effective for ten years, the agreement will provide businesses and customers operating in the logistics parks and industrial zones with high speed access and connectivity to Vodafone's network, including 5G services.

The project highlights Vodafone Qatar's extensive commitment to date in supporting the development of state of the art infrastructure in Qatar and accelerating the country's progress by bringing the latest technologies and innovation to the country.

Vodafone commented 'We're extremely proud to be providing our vital telecommunications infrastructure and services in the Manateq projects - one of the most significant developments in support of Qatar's continued economic success. This latest announcement reflects the continuous momentum behind the development of our world-class network around the country and our commitment to moving Qatar towards becoming one of the most connected and technologically advanced countries in the world.'

Manateq commented 'One of the goals of Manateq's role is to encourage Qatar's private sector to participate in the economic diversification and contribute to the future of our great country, and we are very proud to be working with Vodafone to provide the best and latest of technology to our customers. This agreement will bring the full benefit of world-class technology and cutting-edge networks to our projects and we are keen to continue to deliver high quality services, as part of our innovative and customer service excellence.''

Established in 2011, Manateq is a national initiative working to diversify Qatar's economy, deriving from the Qatar National vision 2030, through the provision of world-class infrastructures within strategically placed economic zones that enables domestic and foreign investors to deliver value added products and services to local, regional and international markets.

-ENDS-

About Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. ('Vodafone Qatar') provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications in the State of Qatar. Vodafone Qatar commenced commercial operations on 1 March 2009 with around 1.4 million customers now actively using Vodafone Qatar's mobile services supported by the Company's state of the art network. Vodafone Qatar's purpose is to inspire everyone to live a better today and build a better tomorrow. By being the most innovative digital company-blending the best of technology and human interaction in a personal, instant and simple way. Please visit www.vodafone.qa for more details.

About Manateq

Manateq is a catalyst for change; a national initiative working to diversify Qatar's economy through the provision of world-class infrastructures within strategically placed economic zones.

Established in 2011, with His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, as the Chairman, Manateq is positioned as a vital component in achieving the 'Economic Development' pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030. The Industrial zones, Logistics Parks, and Warehousing Parks offer our investors a range of client services, unparalleled interconnectivity, access to GCC and global markets, high quality infrastructure, an easy set-up process, and much more. www.manateq.qa