VODAFONE : QATAR SUMMER OFFER PROVIDES FREE DATA BUNDLES TO NEW POSTPAID SUBSCRIBERS

Doha, 14 July 2019: Vodafone Qatar is helping new customers to make the most of their leisure time over the summer months, with the launch of some exciting offers for subscribers to its Postpaid plans, providing additional free data on top of regular benefits.

New customers will enjoy between 5 and 30 GB additional free data every month for a six-month period when they sign up to Vodafone's Flex and Red plans.

Subscribers to Vodafone's Flex 100 plan will receive 5 GB of free data, in addition to the 'Vodafone ENTERTAINER' app, for a six-month period. Meanwhile, subscribers to the Flex 150 and Flex 200 plans will enjoy 15 GB of free data, in addition to the 'Vodafone ENTERTAINER' app, over the same period.

Meanwhile, subscribers to the Red 250 and Red 350 plans will get 25 GB and 30 GB of free data respectively.

Vodafone's Red plans offer superb digital lifestyle benefits including special discounts on Careem, free deliveries from Talabat and a free subscription to music app Anghami Plus, in addition to unlimited calls and SMS, alongside an outstanding range of local and global data bundles.

The Flex plan, on the other hand, offers subscribers the flexibility to spend their credit the way they choose, in addition to a free WAVO subscription by OSN- that provide great family entertainment with an array of live channels from around the world, award-winning TV shows and on-demand movies.

Subscription to the free data offer, the latest by Vodafone to meet its customers' ever-growing demand for richer data bundles, is valid until July 31, 2019.

-ENDS-

About Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. ('Vodafone Qatar') provides a comprehensive range of services including voice, messaging, data, fixed communications, IoT and ICT managed services in the State of Qatar, for both consumers and businesses alike. The Company commenced commercial operations in 2009 and has 1.7 million customers as of 31 March 2019. Its state-of-the-art network infrastructure is expanding to cover key locations in the country with fibre connectivity and 5G, along with an extensive digital ecosystem, which will contribute to Qatar's continued growth and prosperity. Vodafone Qatar's vision is deeply rooted in its mission to connect today's ideas with the technologies of tomorrow by pioneering digital innovation and becoming people's first choice in telecom and digital services. Please visit www.vodafone.qa for more details.

For press enquiries, please contact:

Lana Khachan

Head of Communications, Vodafone Qatar

E-mail: lana.khachan@vodafone.com