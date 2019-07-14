Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VODAFONE : QATAR SUMMER OFFER PROVIDES FREE DATA BUNDLES TO NEW POSTPAID SUBSCRIBERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 07:30am EDT

Doha, 14 July 2019: Vodafone Qatar is helping new customers to make the most of their leisure time over the summer months, with the launch of some exciting offers for subscribers to its Postpaid plans, providing additional free data on top of regular benefits.

New customers will enjoy between 5 and 30 GB additional free data every month for a six-month period when they sign up to Vodafone's Flex and Red plans.

Subscribers to Vodafone's Flex 100 plan will receive 5 GB of free data, in addition to the 'Vodafone ENTERTAINER' app, for a six-month period. Meanwhile, subscribers to the Flex 150 and Flex 200 plans will enjoy 15 GB of free data, in addition to the 'Vodafone ENTERTAINER' app, over the same period.

Meanwhile, subscribers to the Red 250 and Red 350 plans will get 25 GB and 30 GB of free data respectively.

Vodafone's Red plans offer superb digital lifestyle benefits including special discounts on Careem, free deliveries from Talabat and a free subscription to music app Anghami Plus, in addition to unlimited calls and SMS, alongside an outstanding range of local and global data bundles.

The Flex plan, on the other hand, offers subscribers the flexibility to spend their credit the way they choose, in addition to a free WAVO subscription by OSN- that provide great family entertainment with an array of live channels from around the world, award-winning TV shows and on-demand movies.

Subscription to the free data offer, the latest by Vodafone to meet its customers' ever-growing demand for richer data bundles, is valid until July 31, 2019.

-ENDS-

About Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. ('Vodafone Qatar') provides a comprehensive range of services including voice, messaging, data, fixed communications, IoT and ICT managed services in the State of Qatar, for both consumers and businesses alike. The Company commenced commercial operations in 2009 and has 1.7 million customers as of 31 March 2019. Its state-of-the-art network infrastructure is expanding to cover key locations in the country with fibre connectivity and 5G, along with an extensive digital ecosystem, which will contribute to Qatar's continued growth and prosperity. Vodafone Qatar's vision is deeply rooted in its mission to connect today's ideas with the technologies of tomorrow by pioneering digital innovation and becoming people's first choice in telecom and digital services. Please visit www.vodafone.qa for more details.

For press enquiries, please contact:

Lana Khachan

Head of Communications, Vodafone Qatar

E-mail: lana.khachan@vodafone.com

Disclaimer

Vodafone Qatar QSC published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2019 11:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30aVODAFONE : Qatar summer offer provides free data bundles to new postpaid subscribers
PU
07:25aHONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Change of Board Committee Members and Re-designation of Director
PU
07:25aHONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function
PU
07:15aZAIN MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS KSC : Saudi Arabia ( KSA), announces record-high financial results for all key indicators for the first six-months and second quarter ended 30 June 2019, with the operator serving 8.3 million cu...
PU
07:06aNATIONAL SEED JSC : How Electronic Seed Certification Will Increase Yield
AQ
07:05aNEWATER TECHNOLOGY : Delivered Project in 16 Days to China Everbright Group
PU
07:03aHEATING UP : Hotter Earth drives dollars to sustainable funds
AQ
07:00aCHINA SAITE : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information
PU
06:35aBOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
PU
06:35aBOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : Retirement and appointment of independent non-executive director, member of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LUFTHANSA GROUP : Lufthansa CEO sees no 'Greta Effect' on passenger numbers
2CAMECO CORP : Cameco Pleased with Section 232 Decision on U.S. Uranium Imports
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : plans to open new warehouse, create 2,800 jobs in Germany
4ENERGY FUELS INC : ENERGY FUELS : Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas
5KROGER : KROGER : Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Stephen Hightower Organizes and Partners with Kroger to ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About