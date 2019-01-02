VOICE 2019 Developer Conference Opens Registration and Announces Keynote Speakers for U.S. Event

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has opened registration for its VOICE 2019 Developer Conference and announced the full keynote speaker line up for the U.S. program. The conference will be held in two new locations – Scottsdale, Arizona on May 14-15 and Singapore on May 23 – under the unifying theme “Measure the Connected World and Everything in It SM”. As in past years, the focus of VOICE will continue to be the learning and networking opportunities offered through technical sessions, kiosk showcases, keynote speeches, the partners’ exposition and social events.



U.S. Keynote Speakers

The second day of VOICE in Scottsdale will begin with a keynote speech by Dr. Wally Rhines, CEO emeritus of Mentor, a Siemens business, whose innovative electronic design automation (EDA) products and solutions help engineers conquer IC design challenges. Dr. Rhines is a recognized spokesperson for the semiconductor and EDA industries.



Dr. Hugh Herr, professor and leader of MIT’s Center for Extreme Bionics, will follow with his keynote address on “The New Era of Extreme Bionics.” Dr. Herr is not just developing smarter, more capable bionic limbs, he is redefining human potential and designing a world in which technology erases disability.



For additional information about both U.S. keynote speakers, visit https://voice.advantest.com/keynotes/.

Attending VOICE 2019

Online registration is now open at https://voice.advantest.com/register. For the event in the U.S., a 20-percent early registration discount is offered through March 8. Group discounts are also available; email mktgcomms@advantest.com for details. For the VOICE Singapore event, email mktgcomms@advantest.com for more information.



Registered VOICE 2019 attendees are encouraged to make their hotel arrangements early. The deadline for reservations at the Boulders Resort & Spa in Scottsdale is April 10. For additional hotel information for both locations and to make reservations, visit the VOICE website at https://voice.advantest.com/hotel-reservations.

Sponsoring VOICE 2019

For companies interested in supporting VOICE 2019, a limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available for both locations. Contact Amy Gold at amy.gold@advantest.com or visit https://voice.advantest.com /opportunities to find out more.

About VOICE 2019 Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as a groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

