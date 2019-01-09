VOLO Beauty Announces Launch of Cordless Blow Dryer – the VOLO Go

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOLO Beauty , a beauty tech startup focused on creating innovative hair technology, today announces the VOLO Go , the first ever cordless infrared hair dryer. The VOLO Go uses infrared radiant heat to penetrate the thickest part of your hair to dry it from the inside out, nourishing your hair unlike any other dryer on the market, while also freeing consumers and stylists from the confines of cords and outlets.



VOLO Go on charging station





“Designing a cordless hair dryer that not only dries your hair efficiently but is also healthier for your hair was the most important factor to us,” said Jonathan Friedman, co-founder and president of VOLO Beauty. “We incorporated infrared heat technology because it allows for safer, healthier styling and requires less energy to power. Our patent-pending design helps to reduce damage to your hair which results in less frizz, making hair smoother and shinier.”

The unique hair dryer was created to change the beauty industry by revolutionizing the way hair is dried. The VOLO Go is powered by the same high performance, high quality lithium-ion battery cells found in electric cars, making the blow dryer energy efficient and as effective in drying hair as its salon-quality counterparts. The VOLO Go weighs a little over two pounds and comes equipped with a removeable battery pack, for easy, on-the-go drying. The launch of the VOLO Go comes as VOLO Beauty recently exceeded its Kickstarter goal for the VOLO Hero hair towel, the most innovative towel designed for healthier hair and an easier, faster dry.

The VOLO Go has officially launched on Kickstarter and is available for pre-order for as much as 40 percent off and will be available to ship in mid-2019.

VOLO Beauty will demonstrate the VOLO Go and VOLO Hero’s capabilities and ease of use at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. VOLO Beauty is available for interviews and demonstrations at CES Unveiled and at booth #51326 in Eureka Park at The Sands.

To learn more about VOLO Beauty, please visit https://volobeauty.com/ or head to VOLO Go’s Kickstarter page https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/volobeauty/volo-go-cordless .

About VOLO Beauty:​

Founded in 2016, VOLO Beauty aims to change the beauty industry with products that revolutionize the way hair is dried and change the way the world thinks about possibilities in beauty and hair care. The brand’s innovative plush fabric hair towel, the VOLO Hero, recently completed its launch on Kickstarter, and its cordless hair dryer, the VOLO Go, recently was named a CES 2019 Innovation Award honoree and has launched on Kickstarter.

Media Contacts:

Jaclyn Bertrand

Uproar PR for VOLO Beauty

jbertrand@uproarpr.com

press@volobeauty.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7495dcb-71b7-4539-99dc-abcc89fb83a2