Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

偉 俊 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1013)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

ENTERING INTO THE SALES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of the latest development of the Group. On 22 November 2019, Coastal Gain Limited (the "Subsidiary"), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into a sales framework agreement (the "Sales Framework Agreement") with a company (the "Customer") incorporated in United States. The Customer is an independent third party to the Company.

Pursuant to the Sales Framework Agreement, the Subsidiary shall sell mini grid systems to the Customer after receiving and confirming acceptance of the delivery and installation of the first batch of mini grid systems (the "First Batch") on a trial basis, and after that the Customer shall place orders to procure further batches of mini grid systems according to each of its respective needs. The total expected contract sum shall not be less than US$4.5 billion (including the purchase price, installing and engineering fee, test, maintenance and labor charges for the mini grid systems), and the value can be increased depending on the delivery capacity of the Subsidiary. It was agreed that the Subsidiary is not be allowed to charge a purchase price above the US$0.0379 cost per KWh of the 180 KWh base price, but the Subsidiary will have a 25% profit margin in the supply of mini grid systems to the Customer. On the other hand, the Group has entered into a supply framework agreement with a mini grid systems supplier in Jiangxi province of China ("Jiangxi Supplier") which owns a number of patents and internationally leading technology on the battery useful life. The Jiangxi Supplier will organize and procure other suppliers to fulfill the Sales Framework Agreement amounting to US$4.5 billion within a targeted time frame of three year.