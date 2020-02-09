心Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited 遠大醫藥健康控股有限公司* (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00512) VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT COMPLETION OF PURCHASE OF SHARES OF ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND EFFECTIVENESS OF EXCLUSIVE COMMERCIAL RIGHTS OF THE LICENSED PRODUCTS IN THE LICENSED TERRITORIES Reference is made to the announcements of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 10 October 2019 and 26 November 2019 in relation to, among other things, the acquisition of OncoSec Shares and entry into the License Agreement with OncoSec. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prior announcements unless otherwise stated. The Board is pleased to announce that on 7 February 2020 (US Time), the proposed strategic investment by and partnership with the Group was approved by OncoSec's shareholders. As such, all conditions precedent contained in the CGP Stock Purchase Agreement were fulfilled, and the transaction was completed when the Group paid the full amount of consideration in accordance with the relevant terms of the CGP Stock Purchase Agreement and acquired the OncoSec Shares. Together with the completion of the Sirtex Stock Purchase Agreement, the Group and Sirtex (an 49% indirectly owned associated company of the Company) may in aggregate own approximately 52.8% of the outstanding shares of common stock of OncoSec, in which the Group owns approximately 44.0% and Sirtex Group owns approximately 8.8%. The exclusive commercial rights of the Licensed Products in the Licensed Territories were also effective at the same time. In view of the developed potential and growing opportunity of OncoSec, this transaction may provide positive development opportunities for the Group. If the Licensed Products are approved for commercialization, OncoSec and such products may play a role, together with the services of Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd (together with its subsidiaries, the ｢Sirtex Group｣), in driving mid-to-long term growth of the Group. Benefit from the abundant and innovative product pipeline of OncoSec and its robust

R&D capabilities, this transaction may help to further expand the innovative product pipeline of the Group in the field of tumour and targeted therapy, speed up the construction of the immune products platform and commercialization team of the Group, and further improve the research and development capabilities of the Group, strengthen the international layout of the Group in the developed areas of medical research such as Europe and United States . OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States, applying its unique electroporation technology to develop cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies. It may apply the new technology to stimulate the body's immune system and alter the immunosuppressive microenvironment in order to activate the immune cells to achieve the goal of curing tumours. Its world-wide first invented immunotherapy investigational product candidate, TAVO™ (Tavokinogene Telseplasmid), is a DNA-basedinterleukin-12(IL-12) that continuously expresses IL-12 in the tumour and its microenvironment, which may stimulate the immune system to react and target and attack tumour cells, in order to control the growth of the tumour cells. Immunotherapy, especially immune checkpoint inhibitors, has been a hot topic in the precision medicine field of oncology and gradually has become the fourth primary treatment method in addition to surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In 2018, the turnover amount of PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibody in the world was over US$16 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of over 60%. Following the continuous discovery of new indications, the Group expects the market size of PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibody may further expand. However, according to the current clinical status, the effectiveness of PD-1 /PD-L1 inhibitors for unselective patients with solid tumours may only have a response rate of 10% to 30%. Melanoma, which is sensitive to immunotherapy, still only has a response rate that is not more than 40%, and the patients who have positive results at the initial stage may also develop resistance to drugs after long-term application. Determining how to allow more patients with tumours to benefit from immunotherapy presents a significant challenge and opportunity in this area. To focus on this unsatisfied clinical need, the TAVO platform, first invented by OncoSec, could, if approved, enhance the response rate of patients who are not responsive to the PD-1 /PD-L1 treatment or have developed resistance to drugs in order to allow more patients to benefit from immunotherapy. Currently, the indication with the fastest development status under TAVO is for the treatment of metastatic melanoma after receiving anti PD-1 immunotherapy. In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States granted the fast track channel qualification as an orphan drug for the treatment of unresectable and metastatic melanoma. TAVO is currently undergoing world-widemulti-center phase clinical research in relation to the co-treatment with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) of Merck & Co., Inc. on late-stage metastatic melanoma resulting after receiving anti PD-1 immunotherapy, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. Furthermore, in 2019, TAVO was recognized as an Advanced Therapy Medical Product (ATMP) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as a potential treatment method for refractory metastatic melanoma. Obtaining ATMP may allow OncoSec to speed up the approval of TAVO in the European market.

Other than TAVO, OncoSec is actively developing new tumour indications with the application of its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA) to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. This product is expected to create synergy effect with the Y-90 products of the Sirtex Group. Along with deeply understanding on tumour itself, the strategy of cancer treatment is becoming a combination of systematic therapy and locoregional therapy from only single therapy in the past. Besides, with the development of advancing therapeutic methods, currently the simultaneously application of targeted therapy, interventional therapy and immunotherapy is considered as precision medicine tactic for tumours. The interventional and targeted therapy by Y-90 products of the Sirtex Goup and the immunotherapy from VLA of OncoSec is likely to bring a new therapy choice for tumour patients to further meet the needs thereof. Furthermore, with the current marketing network around the world, Sirtex Group will support and assist OncoSec the pre-marketing activities outside the Licensed Territories for TAVO™, VLA and all other products, which will speed up the introduction of the products of OncoSec into the world-wide market around the world after obtaining the commercialization approval. In addition, OncoSec is actively working with world-recognized research institutions to develop new tumour therapies, including the recent collaboration with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Harvard Medical School ("Dana-Farber") in the United States, and it has obtained an exclusive option from Dana-Farber to license rights to the CAR-T cell product candidates and associated intellectual property to develop CAR-T cell therapies for treatment of solid tumour cancers. This collaboration will initially focus on CAR-T cell therapy for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), both as a monotherapy and in combination with TAVO. This may give OncoSec the opportunity to own multiple product candidates in CAR-T cell therapy and build a second platform that leverages our existing pipeline and core TAVO technology to provide new and new generation CAR-T cell therapies. Further details can be found at www.oncosec.com. The Group consistently looks for opportunities to develop innovative products and actively looks for investment and merger and acquisition opportunities to further its reach into qualitative products and assets relating to core treatment areas. As such, the Board believes that the acquisition of OncoSec Shares is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. In connection with the CGP Stock Purchase transaction process, Alpha Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha"), a shareholder of OncoSec, expressed its view that this transaction materially undervalues OncoSec and is harmful to its shareholders. Alpha filed lawsuits in district court of Nevada, United States, seeking a preliminary injunction to enjoin OncoSec from holding the shareholder meeting for the approval of the issuance of the OncoSec Shares in this transaction, which has been dismissed thereby. Alpha subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court in Nevada, United States, and was also dismissed thereby. The shareholder meeting of OncoSec has been convened as scheduled and has approved the transaction. Regarding this matter, Alpha may continue to litigate by other reasons, but the likelihood to be supported by courts is relatively low, and the Board does not expect such litigation will have a material

effect on the benefits of the transaction. WARNING The above-mentioned products are still in the development stage, and whether they can be approved for commercialization is subject to various factors with uncertainty. Shareholders and prospective investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. By order of the Board China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited Liu Chengwei Chairman Hong Kong, 9 February 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr. Liu Chengwei, Mr. Hu Bo, Dr. Shao Yan and Dr. Niu Zhanqi and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms. So Tosi Wan, Winnie, Dr. Pei Geng and Mr. Hu Yebi. For identification purpose only