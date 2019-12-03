Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VORAGO Technologies : Announces Availability of Its Radiation Hardened Highly Integrated ARM® Cortex®-M4 Microcontroller for Defense and Aerospace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:15am EST

Highly integrated, innovative and space-saving semiconductor technology that shortens the design process, improves reliability and reduces footprint for the design of mission critical systems. Technology that answers the question: “What if radiation wasn’t an issue?”

VORAGO Technologies (https://voragotech.com) today announced the sampling of the new highly integrated VA416X0 Radiation Hardened ARM® Cortex®-M4 Microcontroller (MCU) with and without integrated 256KB Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), incorporating the company’s patented HARDSIL® technology.

VA416X0 offers an unmatched solution for designs that require a combination of high-performance processing paired with an unprecedented set of highly integrated peripherals. This Microcontroller is part of a broader family of ARM® Cortex® Microcontrollers suitable for aerospace and defense applications.

VA416X0 includes the following features and benefits:

  • Industry standard ARM® Cortex®-M4 with Floating Point Unit up to 100MHz
  • Direct Memory Access (DMA) controller
  • VA41630 incorporates 256KB of on-chip NVM, whereas the VA41620 requires external NVM
  • Integrated multichannel Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) and Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC)
  • Broad range of communication interfaces (I2C, UART, CAN, SPI, Ethernet, Spacewire)
  • Utilizes patented HARDSIL® radiation hardening technology, developed by VORAGO, delivering superior radiation hardened performance as compared to other rad-hard MCU options. (VA41620 testing to a TID of up to 300 kRad (Si))
  • Easy-to-design development kit, with exceptional support and service offerings available from VORAGO.
  • To learn more visit VORAGO’s Product Page.

About VORAGO Technologies

VORAGO Technologies is a privately held high, technology company based in Austin, Texas with over 14 years of experience in providing radiation-hardened and extreme-temperature solutions for the Hi-rel marketplace. VORAGO’s patented HARDSIL® technology uses cost-effective high-volume manufacturing to harden any commercially designed semiconductor component for extreme environment operation, and has created a number of solutions throughout Aerospace, Defense and Industrial applications. VORAGO Technologies opens up a new world of possibilities for your designs, no matter how hostile the environment. www.voragotech.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pACCESS BANK : Promotes Sustainability Culture With Community Investment Workshops
AQ
02:40pAperio Taps Business Development Expert Heather Andrews to Drive Growth in Medical Device Services
BU
02:39pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Putting people first
AQ
02:39pUNILEVER : Sri Lanka signs MoU with University of Sri Jayewardenepura
AQ
02:39pCHARLOTTE WEB : IIROC Trade Resumption - CWEB.WT
AQ
02:39pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Mobitel offers up to 40% discount on Samsung, Apple Smartphones for Master Unlimited customers
AQ
02:39pKEBOTIX : Koura Partner to Discover High-Performance Materials
BU
02:38pCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : SL, China to draw up 'new blueprint' for future cooperation
AQ
02:38pDIALOG AXIATA : Kurunegala HFC wins Dialog Junior National Netball Championship
AQ
02:38pKELANI CABLES : felicitates distributing agents at annual convention
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
3EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
4COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group