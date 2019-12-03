VORAGO Technologies : Announces Availability of Its Radiation Hardened Highly Integrated ARM® Cortex®-M4 Microcontroller for Defense and Aerospace

VORAGO Technologies (https://voragotech.com) today announced the sampling of the new highly integrated VA416X0 Radiation Hardened ARM® Cortex®-M4 Microcontroller (MCU) with and without integrated 256KB Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), incorporating the company’s patented HARDSIL® technology.
VA416X0 offers an unmatched solution for designs that require a combination of high-performance processing paired with an unprecedented set of highly integrated peripherals. This Microcontroller is part of a broader family of ARM® Cortex® Microcontrollers suitable for aerospace and defense applications.
VA416X0 includes the following features and benefits:
Industry standard ARM® Cortex®-M4 with Floating Point Unit up to 100MHz
Direct Memory Access (DMA) controller
VA41630 incorporates 256KB of on-chip NVM, whereas the VA41620 requires external NVM
Integrated multichannel Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) and Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC)
Broad range of communication interfaces (I2C, UART, CAN, SPI, Ethernet, Spacewire)
Utilizes patented HARDSIL® radiation hardening technology, developed by VORAGO, delivering superior radiation hardened performance as compared to other rad-hard MCU options. (VA41620 testing to a TID of up to 300 kRad (Si))
Easy-to-design development kit, with exceptional support and service offerings available from VORAGO.
About VORAGO Technologies
VORAGO Technologies is a privately held high, technology company based in Austin, Texas with over 14 years of experience in providing radiation-hardened and extreme-temperature solutions for the Hi-rel marketplace. VORAGO’s patented HARDSIL® technology uses cost-effective high-volume manufacturing to harden any commercially designed semiconductor component for extreme environment operation, and has created a number of solutions throughout Aerospace, Defense and Industrial applications. VORAGO Technologies opens up a new world of possibilities for your designs, no matter how hostile the environment. www.voragotech.com
