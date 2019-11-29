Log in
VOSTOK NEW VENTURES LTD PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS AND APPLIES FOR ADMISSION TO TRADING OF BONDS ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

11/29/2019 | 06:30am EST

Stockholm, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On October 4, 2019, and on November 28, 2019 the Company issued senior secured corporate bonds in a total amount of SEK 650 million within a framework of SEK 800 million. The bonds will mature on October 4, 2022 and carry a fixed interest of 5.75 per cent. per annum with quarterly interest payments. 

The Company will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm within short and the first day of trading is expected to be December 3, 2019. For the purpose of the listing, the Company has prepared a prospectus that has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus and a Swedish translation of the prospectus summary are available on the Company’s website www.vostoknewventures.com and on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website www.fi.se.

For additional information, please contact:
Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:30 CET on November 29, 2019.

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
