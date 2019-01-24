Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VOTI Detection Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 709 Cantech Investment Conference in Toronto, January 29-30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 11:55pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2019) - VOTI Detection (TSXV:VOTI) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #709 at the Cantech Investment Conference to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (255 Front St. West, Toronto) on Tuesday January 29 - Wednesday January 30, 2019.

The Cantech Investment Conference opened the floodgates of capital to Canada's innovation companies. The Conference has grown every year since its inception in 2013 and has been host to every major player in Canadian technology and finance.

This is the hallmark event, that attracts the interest of investors, funds and media from both sides of the border to meet with Canadian innovation entrepreneurs.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/cantech-investment-conference

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

VOTI Detection
Brandon Groper
514-782-1566
Brandon.groper@votidetection.com
https://votidetection.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:27aAFCON : Paschal Replaces Injured Victor Okoh
AQ
12:26aBRIDGESTONE : Firestone Liberia and partner offer free surgeries
AQ
12:26aTurning miles into memories for a lifetime
AQ
12:25aChina Kepei (01890) closes at HK$2.49 on grey market
AQ
12:25aBOE VARITRONIX : grants 4.5 million share options
AQ
12:25aCHINA SOFT POWER TECHNOLOGY : to lend USD$5 million
AQ
12:24aHWANGE COLLIERY : ZSE engages Hwange
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:01aZARGON OIL & GAS LTD. : Announces Q4 2018 Production Volumes and 2018 Year End Reserves
AQ
01/24LAKE RESOURCES NL : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form Opens in a new Window
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
3U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : 'Maddening' U.S. shutdown hangs over airlines even as profits beat
5U.S., CHINA 'MILES AND MILES' FROM TRADE DEAL: Ross
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.