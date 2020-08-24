Log in
VPN App, VPN Proxy Master, is Providing Critical Internet Security During COVID-19 Surges

08/24/2020 | 04:04am EDT

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN Proxy Master, an AES-256-bit encryption VPN connection app that is helping people everywhere access safe and secure internet, this week released a statement regarding the increased demand for VPN access during COVID-19.

Following a major surge in demand for virtual private networks amid work-from-home trends, VPN providers are struggling to accommodate the 44% increase in demand as people everywhere work to protect their IP addresses from home.

Additionally, in the months leading up to the outbreak, VPNs had already grown to include around 31% of internet users, with an increase in demand across 75 countries as COVID-19 social distancing measures were implanted.

While there is no end in sight for social distancing mandates that are requiring individuals to work from home on their own private internet connections, VPNs and their ability to protect file sharing, enhance remote access, bypass blocker and filters, increase connection, and of course, increase security, has made these private networks essential in a COVID-19 world.

One internet app development entity, VPN Proxy Master, has answered the call during a time when established VPN companies are not able to meet demand. Launching the top mobile free VPN provision app, VPN Proxy Master has aptly rolled out new features for the macOS and Windows version to ultimately, enhance customer privacy.

"Privacy is essential when conducting business online, and many of the world's most important business personnel are left to their own devices at home when it comes to the exchange of critical information and documents today," said Lucas Leung, Chief Executive Officers of VPN Proxy Master. "Internet security needs to be accessible to everyone, which is what inspired us to launch this app."

VPN Proxy Master uses AES-256-bit encryption, the strongest encryption standard, which is virtually impenetrable using brute-force methods. They are one of the first few VPN brands in the market that has DNS over HTTPS (DoH) support, bringing the security of using the VPN to the next level. With this kind of configuration, users can secure their DNS queries when they browse the web, offering a layer of encryption that was not previously accessible. Note: for best security, use it together with a VPN that supports DoH.

Additionally, the VPN Proxy Master Privacy Policy is covered by General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR EU) and is protected under the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPC Singapore).

VPN Proxy Master comes with secure features like Kill Switch, DNS Leak Protection, IP Address Leak Protection, and no log function. Lastly, the app accepts Bitcoin as payment from users.

"If you are worried that your data is being exposed or if someone is spying on you and collecting your information, it's time to hide your IP address with professionalism," said Leung. "Our app enables users to protect up to 5 devices simultaneously, so you can get back to work. Enjoy a fast connection anytime, anywhere."

VPN Proxy Master comes with comparable pricing for the premium version when compared to market competitors.

For more information, visit: https://vpnproxymaster.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vpn-app-vpn-proxy-master-is-providing-critical-internet-security-during-covid-19-surges-301116890.html

SOURCE VPN Proxy Master


© PRNewswire 2020
