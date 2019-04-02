VPN Hires Darryl Lopes, Successfully Brokers Xexe.com Domain

ATLANTA and CAPE TOWN, South Africa and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN.com (https://www.vpn.com), a leader in exact-match domain brokerage, is pleased to announce that industry veteran, Darryl Lopes, has been brought on as a Senior Domain Broker.

“Darryl has come out swinging strongly as our newest broker, successfully closing an impressive sale of a premium .com domain during his first month on board. Sharjil Saleem, our VP of Domains, and I couldn’t be happier with his amazing progress,” commented Michael Gargiulo, CEO at VPN.com.

Darryl joins the VPN.com Domains team to expand its global footprint and reach. His incredible experience in domains, specializing in prospecting and getting good deals done quickly, is rarely found in the domain brokerage industry.

Before coming to VPN.com, Lopes spent four and a half years as a Domain Broker at Uniregstry and one year consulting as an independent broker thereafter. Within just weeks of joining the team at VPN.com, Lopes closed his first deal—successfully negotiating the sale of Xexe.com, which sold for an undisclosed amount.

"Congratulations again to our buyer and seller. We are very proud of Darryl's early success. We look forward to closing more deals for our clients with him on our team. This team will continue growing quickly as we strive towards our goals of $25 million in brokered sales this year,” commented Sharjil Saleem, VP of Domains at VPN.com



The future of the domain industry is very bright. NamesCon 2019, the largest domain conference in the world, lead by Mr. Richard Lau, had one of the most successful conferences in the history of this industry in late January. The NamesCon 2019 domain auction, in Las Vegas, was lead by NameJet and RightOfTheDot, where $2.2 million in domains were sold in a single day.



“To be a part of this industry and attending NamesCon at this time is a very exciting feeling,” Gargiulo commented. “I have been buying and selling domains for more than 12 years and it is amazing to see this type of progress from our network. With a wonderful $1 million acquisition story behind our brand, we look forward to hiring more brokers like Darryl, who can continue establishing VPN.com as a force in this industry.”



To find a complete list of domain names available for sale by VPN.com, please visit: https://www.vpn.com/domains

For media and interview inquiries, please email: pr@vpn.com or visit: https://www.vpn.com/press

To learn more about how you can fully protect your browsing experience or to find a VPN, please visit: https://www.vpn.com



To become one of 10 brokers at VPN.com, please contact: michael@vpn.com.

About VPN.com



VPN.com helps millions of people find the best VPN for their internet privacy and the best domain name for their brand. VPN.com has bought and sold millions of dollars of domains and has helped tens of millions of people protect their privacy online. Let us help you find your domain today at: VPN.com