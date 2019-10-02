VPN.com Acquires VPN Billboard in Atlanta

Log in
10/02/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

ATLANTA and DECATUR, Ga. and AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN.com launched the first billboard for the company since its founding in 2017. The VPN billboard can be found in Decatur, Georgia on East Ponce de Leon Avenue next to the DeKalb Farmers Market.

“We are very excited to officially announced this billboard sign of ours. We purposefully located it next to the largest grocery store in the southeast, the DeKalb International Farmers Market. With more than 300,000 people passing through this area per month it will create lasting awareness for our brand,” said Michael Gargiulo, CEO at VPN.com.

The billboard simply reads “Find Your VPN at VPN.com” with black and red font. VPN.com secured both sides of the billboard so traffic from the north and south can view the text. With more than $320 million in mix-use developments under construction, the Decatur and Avondale Estates areas will continue to be one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Georgia.

“People come from all over the State of Georgia travel to Scottdale to get their groceries at the DeKalb Farmers Market. The founder, Robert Blazer, is now expanding the grocery operation to more than 550,000 square feet. This would make it the largest grocery store in America. Having our billboard next to this type of vision and traffic flow makes for great opportunity for our message,” said Gargiulo.

As more consumers and businesses demand privacy, being able to communicate directly to them offline is a critical part of Gargiulo’s vision. The company is constantly looking for ways to drive awareness for internet security and business VPN partners like Encrypt.me, led by Terry Myers. Additional billboards, radio, TV and magazines advertisements are under also under consideration.

“We are a brand that intentionally seeks unique opportunities for us and our partners to participate in. We are quickly becoming one of the most recognized brands in privacy, internet and Virtual Private Networks. Leveraging outdoor advertising like we are will only fuel this progress and success,” Gargiulo concluded.

To learn more about how a VPN helps families, entrepreneurs and organizations secure their internet activity, please visit: https://vpn.com

To protect your organization or business with a VPN, up to 5,000 team members, please visit: https://encrypt.me

To learn more news about VPN, please visit: https://vpn.com/press

To learn more about Michael Gargiulo on Forbes, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/people/michaelgargiulo/

To view VPN’s Inc. Verified Profile, please visit: https://www.inc.com/profile/VPN

To view VPN’s Crunchbase Profile, please visit: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/vpn-com

More Information: VPN.com is a worldwide leader in VPN research and statistics. The company has collected 188,000 data points across 900 VPN providers, giving people the only way to quickly review and compare hundreds of VPN providers at once. Through transparent research, extensive testing and a drive to protect the world, VPN.com will help 100 million consumers and businesses find the best privacy and security services by 2022.

In addition to VPNs, VPN.com helps countless entrepreneurs and brands the best domain name. VPN.com has bought and sold millions of dollars of domains and has helped tens of millions of people protect their privacy online. Whether you need to buy or sell, the VPN team led by Sharjil Saleem and Darryl Lopes can serve as your domain broker today at: vpn.com/domains

For media and interview inquiries, please email: pr@vpn.com or visit: https://www.vpn.com/press

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e00a020-cb26-47c6-8338-7c9f5b65d668

Primary Logo

Find Your VPN at VPN.com BIllboard in Decatur, Georgia

© GlobeNewswire 2019
