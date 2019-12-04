VPN.com Announces Ninja.com For Sale

ATLANTA and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and LONDON, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the last month of what has been an incredible 2019 for VPN.com, the company announced the domain Ninja.com is exclusively for sale at vpn.com/domains.
VPN.com was acquired in 2017 for $1 million and has now built a team of expert domain brokers to lead transactions for similar premium domains, now including Ninja.com.
Details About Ninja.com Domain
Originally Registered: March 4, 1996
24,285 Existing Backlinks to Ninja.com
Ultra-Premium .com
One Word English Dictionary .com
Phenomenal Five-Letter Brandable Domain
Gracefully Transcends Many Industries of Business
Powerful SEO, Domain Authority and Domain Age
Details About “Ninja” Keyword
Google Search Results: 540,000,000
Number of Global Monthly Searches: 1,400,000
Google Cost-Per-Click: $.90 USD
AHREFS Keyword Difficulty: 75/100
Very competitive keyword in Google, a brand must have competitive advantage to rank in top 10. Ninja.com can provide this!
“We have had a record year of premium exact-match domain sales, specifically one-word .com domains. Domains like Ninja.com are extremely rare and transcend many industries of business. From gaming and gambling to kitchenware and sports, Ninja.com provides any visionary with a premium, short URL to build their business and brand on,” said Sharjil Saleem, VP of Domains at VPN.com.
Over the last six months, VPN.com has established a reputation as a leading purveyor of high value, exact-match domains. When negotiating six, seven and eight figure domain name transactions, it’s necessary to find the right end-users in order to maximize the best digital real-estate the Internet has to offer.
“The last year has been an amazing success for us. We have helped countless politicians, entrepreneurs and brands acquire their matching .com domain. This has allowed us to leave our mark on the Internet in a very unique way. Connecting with great end-users and brands with the budget for these premium domains we have done for over a decade. It is exciting to set our sites on a gem like Ninja.com,” said Michael Gargiulo CEO at VPN.com.
Ninja.com presents a great opportunity for more than 190 companies across the globe. These brands include:
Successful deals by VPN.com in 2019 include Audit.com, CIA.com, Detect.com, GTA.com, J8.com, SiteMaps.com and XGA.com. A full list of deals and premium domains for sale can be found at vpn.com/domains.
“Over the next 10 years, the amount of people connected to the Internet will grow from 4.5 billion today to over 7.5 billion in 2030. This will virtually double all competition in every industry, making it substantially harder to standout as a brand and win in a marketplace with anything less than the best products and even better locations. Premium domain names, like Ninja.com, will provide only one brand the opportunity to define this word, forever. We look forward to being a part of this,” concluded Sharjil Saleem.
About VPN.com VPN.com aims to be the worldwide leader in exact-match domain name acquisitions by brokering $100 million in domains by 2022. The company has acquired and brokered some of the most recognized domains on the Internet, helping brands create permanent competitive advantages in their space. In addition to domain brokerage, VPN.com provides other Internet services as well, with a mission of helping 1 billion people protect their privacy online by 2025.