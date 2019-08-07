Log in
VPN.com Sells CIA.com Domain Name and More

08/07/2019 | 12:02am EDT

ATLANTA, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and WASHINGTON, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN.com has continued to see success with its domain brokerage business. This past week, Michael Gargiulo, CEO at VPN.com, announced another completed transaction with CIA.com.

“With VPN.com, we paid $1 million for a premium three-letter domain. Naturally, the market for these assets varies widely on the actual acronym in the domain. With CIA.com, CIA is commonly known around worldwide, most notably for the Central Intelligence Agency. For us at VPN.com, to facilitate this transaction was a great honor,” Gargiulo commented.

CIA.com comes on the heels of a number of other successful deals at VPN.com. With more than $15 million in inventory listed at vpn.com/domains and a strong list of successful deals, it is clear why a premium brand like VPN.com is finding success in helping other strategic entrepreneurs acquire the premium domains their vision calls for.

“We are very excited for both parties and happy to have been trusted to get a great deal done. We put a lot of time and energy into this deal and to finally see it successfully close is always a nice feeling. It is transactions like CIA.com that make me very excited to continue leading the VPN.com Domains division to greater heights,” said Sharjil Saleem, VP of Domains at VPN.com.

It is estimated that more than $250 million in domains are sold on the secondary market each year. Premium dot-com domains, like CIA.com, make up more than 85% of these transactions. At VPN.com, most efforts are focused on domains valued above $50,000.

“Every day we are looking for people who are confident, comfortable and ready to acquire a premium domain. If you or someone in your network is looking to purchase a premium domain name, please reach out to us. Having a trusted broker can be the difference maker in a me-too business versus a billion dollar brand. I know it was when we acquired VPN.com,” Gargiulo said.

In other news this weekend, VPN.com will be in Asheville, North Carolina for the 1st Annual Asheville Professional Domain Investors Meetup hosted by Rick Schwartz. More than 70 incredible visionaries and seasoned domainers across North America will retreat to the Appalachian Mountains to meet great people and put amazing deals together.

Other Domains Currently For Sale by VPN.com
Event.com
Cameras.com
Computer.com
WorkSpace.com
Roar.com

Encrypt.com
Butcher.com
Alicia.com
Bucket.com
Gladiators.com

DVT.com
FFF.com
HHH.com
Fav.com
BYOB.com

Biker.com
Formals.com
Pediatric.com
FirstDown.com
JohnSmith.com

Plow.com
Snapster.com
BestMovie.com
Manufacture.com
CannabisBeer.com

SouthernCalifornia.com
CancunMexico.com
PropertyRental.com
Manufacture.com
Multiunit.com

Nachos.com
Fisherman.com
MedSpas.com
FuneralHomes.com
Cremations.com

Visa.org
Army.org
Vet.net

Deals Under $10,000
Frif.com
PageSpeedy.com
BestBusinessBank.com
ThornyCrown.com
PlumbingContract.com

HotelOlivia.com 
TokyoHop.com  
BillGreens.com 
CreditCardPoints.net 
MonaBar.com 

AaronBank.com 
DedicatedServer.us

Do you have high-quality, exact-match domain names you want to sell? Please submit your domains to: sharjil@vpn.com and darryl@vpn.com

To find a complete list of domain names available for sale by VPN.com, please visit: https://www.vpn.com/domains

For media and interview inquiries, please email: pr@vpn.com or visit: https://www.vpn.com/press

To learn more about how you can fully protect your brand and internet privacy, please visit: https://www.vpn.com

About VPN.com

VPN.com helps brands secure the best domain name for their vision. VPN.com has bought and sold millions of dollars of domains and has helped tens of millions of people protect their privacy online. Let us help you find your competitive advantage today at: VPN.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
