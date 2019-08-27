Log in
News : Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VPN.com Sells LaptopReviews.com to Digital Trends

0
08/27/2019

ATLANTA and LAS VEGAS and PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN.com, a leader in exact-match domain name brokerage is pleased to announce another successful transaction. LaptopReviews.com and SmartphoneReviews.com are both premium two-word domain names that were sold to Digital Trends.

Digital Trends, a subsidiary of Designtechnica Corporation, is one of the largest technology and consumer electronic publications on the web. According to Alexa.com, DigitalTrends.com is in the top 1,100 websites in the world, by traffic. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the 16-year old publication sees more than 40 million page views per month and is led by co-founders, Ian Bell and Dan Gaul.

“What an incredible category-defining transaction to be apart of. I have read Digital Trends for years and to have completed this deal with them is a great feeling. Digital Trends dominates the search results for both of these product categories and now they have the absolute best domains to control these markets, forever,” stated Michael Gargiulo, CEO at VPN.com.

Editor-in-Chief of Digital Trends, Jeremy Kaplan, has led Digital Trends to the 1st page of Google for “laptop reviews” and “smartphone reviews.” With more than 450,000 combined searches per month, globally, these domains will build on their existing results. 

“Each month, we get the opportunity to work with visionaries all over the world. Ian quickly saw the vision of what these names could do for his existing business. He understands the long term value exact-match, category-defining domains have. He is the type of entrepreneur we really enjoy working with. It was great to see this deal through with him and his team,” said Sharjil Saleem, VP of Domains at VPN.com.

Previously, the domains were owned by businessman and successful domain investor Bruce Breger from Las Vegas, Nevada. Bruce and VPN.com have other premium domains available including SouthernCalifornia.com and PropertyRental.com.

To learn more VPN Domains and to find a complete list of domain names available for sale by VPN.com, please visit: https://www.vpn.com/domains

Do you have similar high-quality, exact-match domain names you want to sell? Please submit your domains to our domain brokers: sharjil@vpn.com and darryl@vpn.com

Do you need to buy a premium domain? Please submit your buy requests to Darryl Lapes: darryl@vpn.com      

To inquire about becoming a domain name broker at VPN.com, please contact: broker@vpn.com

For media and interview inquiries, please email: pr@vpn.com or visit: https://www.vpn.com/press

To learn more about how you can fully protect your brand and internet privacy, please visit: https://www.vpn.com

Follow Michael Gargiulo on Forbes at: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/people/michaelgargiulo

Domains exclusively available at vpn.com/domains - Please contact michael@vpn.com or sharjil@vpn.com for details and pricing.

SouthernCalifornia.com
PropertyRental.com
CannabisBeer.com
SkyDiver.com
Biker.com

Event.com
Cameras.com
Computer.com
HHH.com
FFF.com

iRepair.com
TechX.com
MedSpas.com
SkinTag.com
FrenchRiviera.com

Visa.org
Army.org
Vet.net
Gladiators.com
Manufacture.com

ia.com
iz.com
San.com
Ter.com
Tsunami.com
WorkSpace.com

Alicia.com
Bucket.com
Nachos.com
Plow.com
DVT.com

Trill.com
Roar.com
FirstDown.com
GunRange.com

Bucket.com
Pediatric.com
Fisherman.com
BlockChain.app
AdvertisingAgency.com

Fav.com
Byob.com
Frif.com
Zoog.com

FuneralHomes.com
Cremations.com

About VPN.com

VPN.com helps countless entrepreneurs and brands the best domain name. VPN.com has bought and sold millions of dollars of domains and has helped tens of millions of people protect their privacy online. VPN.com is the only domain broker in the industry operating a business on a $1 million domain name. Whether you need to buy or sell, let us help you transact your premium domain today at: vpn.com/domains

In addition to domain brokerage, VPN.com is the worldwide leader in VPN research and statistics. The company has collected 188,000 data points across 900 VPN providers, giving people the only way to quickly review and compare hundreds of VPN providers at once. Through transparent research, extensive testing and a drive to protect the world, VPN.com will help 100 million consumers and businesses find the best privacy and security services by 2022.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
