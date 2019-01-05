VR, Crypto and Rock and Roll! Celebrity Musicians, AR/VR and Blockchain Mix at Immersive Concert and Media Showcase Featuring THX, Sportscastr & 20 Tech Innovators to Kick Off CES
01/05/2019 | 04:00pm EST
Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) WHO: Technology leaders, investors, media, and celebrity performers converge for an exclusive technology demo showcase of 20+ companies in blockchain and VR and an exclusive sneak-peak performance of THINK:EXP’s Grand Scientific Musical Theatre to celebrate the start of CES 2019.
WHAT: You’re invited to attend the exclusive CoinAgenda Media Showcase and Party. The event will feature food, drinks, and live music from celebrity performers including:
Scott Page, Saxophonist, Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto
Stephen Perkins, Drummer, Jane’s Addiction, Nine Inch Nails
Norwood Fisher, Bassist, Fishbone
Kenny Olson, Guitarist, Hendrix Experience, Kid Rock
Kenny Lee Lewis, Guitarist, Steve Miller Band
Michelle Beebs, Vocalist, Beebs and Her Money Makers
PLUS: Cirque performers, XR demos, skin painting, 3D holograms, 360-projections, and celebrity-fueled music together under one roof.
After CES, Think:EXP will take the Grand Scientific Musical Theatre on tour with dates scheduled throughout the U.S. and Eurasia. For more information about the performance, please visit http://thinkexp.co/.
WHERE: The event takes place at a famous off-Strip estate. Shuttles will escort media from Mandalay Bay to the CoinAgenda Media Showcase and Party. If you plan to drive or use a ridesharing service, please email contact@coinagenda.com for the address.