VR, Crypto and Rock and Roll! Celebrity Musicians, AR/VR and Blockchain Mix at Immersive Concert and Media Showcase Featuring THX, Sportscastr & 20 Tech Innovators to Kick Off CES

01/05/2019 | 04:00pm EST

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) WHO: Technology leaders, investors, media, and celebrity performers converge for an exclusive technology demo showcase of 20+ companies in blockchain and VR and an exclusive sneak-peak performance of THINK:EXP’s Grand Scientific Musical Theatre to celebrate the start of CES 2019.&nbsp;

WHAT: You’re invited to attend the exclusive CoinAgenda Media Showcase and Party. The event will feature food, drinks, and live music from celebrity performers including:

  • Scott Page, Saxophonist, Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto
  • Stephen Perkins, Drummer, Jane’s Addiction, Nine Inch Nails
  • Norwood Fisher, Bassist, Fishbone
  • Kenny Olson, Guitarist, Hendrix Experience, Kid Rock
  • Kenny Lee Lewis, Guitarist, Steve Miller Band
  • Michelle Beebs, Vocalist, Beebs and Her Money Makers
  • PLUS: Cirque performers, XR demos, skin painting, 3D holograms, 360-projections, and celebrity-fueled music together under one roof.

Blockchain companies exhibiting include: Alaris, Aspire, Blocksafe, Crowdforce, Crowdfun, iTrustCapital, Keyband.io, Sportscastr, and VaultLogic.

Audio/visual technology companies demoing include: Aurra, Red Pill VR, Stori, Superba AR, THX, UltraVR and THINK:EXP.

After CES, Think:EXP will take the Grand Scientific Musical Theatre on tour with dates scheduled throughout the U.S. and Eurasia. For more information about the performance, please visit http://thinkexp.co/

WHERE: The event takes place at a famous off-Strip estate. Shuttles will escort media from Mandalay Bay to the CoinAgenda Media Showcase and Party. If you plan to drive or use a ridesharing service, please email contact@coinagenda.com for the address. 

WHEN: Sunday, January 6 from 8pm-midnight.  

RSVP: Attendance is limited to media and approved investors.  Please RSVP at https://showcase.coinagenda.com/.  

MEDIA CONTACT: contact@coinagenda.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
