VR Education : Commercial Update

05/23/2019 | 02:33am EDT

RNS Number : 9177Z

VR Education Holdings PLC

23 May 2019

For immediate release

23 May 2019

VR Education Holdings plc

('VR Education' or the 'Group')

Commercial Agreement with U.S. Space & Rocket Center and selection for Oculus Anywhere Programme

VR Educa on (AIM: VRE; Euronext Growth: 6VR), a leading virtual reality ('VR') technology company focused on the educa on space, is pleased to announce that on 22 May 2019 the Group signed a commercial agreement ('Agreement') with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, one of the top avia on and aerospace museums in the USA and Alabama's top paid tourist a rac on, for use of the Group's Apollo 11 VR experience in a major new a rac on to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. The U.S. Space and Rocket Center isa Nasa Visitor Centre and also a Smithsonian Affiliate.

This new a rac on, which opens on 10 June 2019, will provide visitors to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center the opportunity to experience the moon landing within virtual reality using a shortened version of the Company's showcase Apollo 11 VR experience. Visitors can purchase ckets for this experience at any one of 15 sta ons at circa US$10-15 and VR Education will benefit from this through a revenue share negotiated as part of the Agreement.

Apollo 11 VR chosen by Facebook as part of Oculus Anywhere Programme

The Group also announces that Apollo 11 VR has been chosen by Facebook as part of the Oculus Anywhere Programme. This programme is designed to deliver the best-in-class demo experience of Oculus Quest, Oculus Ri S, Oculus Ri and Oculus Go in a branded kiosk, with hardware and so ware, and staed by Oculus Brand Ambassadors. These are the demo experiences that will be on show at conferences like Sundance, PAX, F8, GDC. Each of the demo events are approved by Oculus marketing, and the content is curated from their list of pre-approved apps.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said:

"We are delighted to be working with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center where this year they are expec ng over one million visitors to walk through their doors. The Center has given us a prime loca on within the museum where visitors can par cipate in the Apollo 11 VR experience. It is fantas c to be working with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, which has major plans for the promo on of this experience to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing."

"It is also great to be working with Facebook to promote educa onal content via our Apollo 11 VR experience, which was updated to an HD version last year, to show users that VR is used for more than just entertainment."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

VR Education Holdings plc

Tel: +353 87 665 6708

David Whelan, CEO

contact@vreducationholdings.com

Sandra Whelan, COO

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

James Caithie / Liam Murray / Richard Nash

Shore Capital (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100

Andy Crossley / Richard Johnson

Davy (Joint Broker & Euronext Growth Advisor)

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Fergal Meegan / Ronan Veale / Barry Murphy

Buchanan (UK Financial PR)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

Henry Harrison-Topham / Chris Lane / Tilly Abraham

VRE@buchanan.uk.com

Notes to Editors

VR Educa on, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, is an early stage VR so ware and technology group based in Waterford, Ireland, dedicated to transforming the delivery methods of educa on and corporate training by u lising VR technologies to deliver fully immersive virtual learning experiences. The Group's core focus is the development and commercialisa on of its online virtual social learning and presenta on pla orm called ENGAGE, www.engagevr.io, which provides a pla orm for crea ng, sharing and delivering proprietary and third-party VR content for educational and corporate training purposes.

In addi on to the ongoing development of the ENGAGE pla orm, the Group has also built three downloadable showcase VR experiences, being the award-winning Apollo 11 VR experience, the award-winning Titanic VR experience and the award-winning 1943: Berlin Blitz.

On 12 March 2018, VR Educa on listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on Euronext Growth, a market regulated by Euronext Dublin.

For further information, please visit www.vreducationholdings.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

UPDBLLLLKEFFBBF

Disclaimer

VR Education Holdings plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 06:32:05 UTC
