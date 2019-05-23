VR Education : Commercial Update

RNS Number : 9177Z

VR Education Holdings PLC

23 May 2019

For immediate release 23 May 2019

VR Education Holdings plc

('VR Education' or the 'Group')

Commercial Agreement with U.S. Space & Rocket Center and selection for Oculus Anywhere Programme

VR Educa on (AIM: VRE; Euronext Growth: 6VR), a leading virtual reality ('VR') technology company focused on the educa on space, is pleased to announce that on 22 May 2019 the Group signed a commercial agreement ('Agreement') with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, one of the top avia on and aerospace museums in the USA and Alabama's top paid tourist a rac on, for use of the Group's Apollo 11 VR experience in a major new a rac on to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. The U.S. Space and Rocket Center isa Nasa Visitor Centre and also a Smithsonian Affiliate.

This new a rac on, which opens on 10 June 2019, will provide visitors to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center the opportunity to experience the moon landing within virtual reality using a shortened version of the Company's showcase Apollo 11 VR experience. Visitors can purchase ckets for this experience at any one of 15 sta ons at circa US$10-15 and VR Education will benefit from this through a revenue share negotiated as part of the Agreement.

Apollo 11 VR chosen by Facebook as part of Oculus Anywhere Programme

The Group also announces that Apollo 11 VR has been chosen by Facebook as part of the Oculus Anywhere Programme. This programme is designed to deliver the best-in-class demo experience of Oculus Quest, Oculus Ri S, Oculus Ri and Oculus Go in a branded kiosk, with hardware and so ware, and staﬀed by Oculus Brand Ambassadors. These are the demo experiences that will be on show at conferences like Sundance, PAX, F8, GDC. Each of the demo events are approved by Oculus marketing, and the content is curated from their list of pre-approved apps.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said:

"We are delighted to be working with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center where this year they are expec ng over one million visitors to walk through their doors. The Center has given us a prime loca on within the museum where visitors can par cipate in the Apollo 11 VR experience. It is fantas c to be working with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, which has major plans for the promo on of this experience to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing."

"It is also great to be working with Facebook to promote educa onal content via our Apollo 11 VR experience, which was updated to an HD version last year, to show users that VR is used for more than just entertainment."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

