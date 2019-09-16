Log in
VRAY Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) of Securities Fraud Lawsuit

09/16/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman notifies VRAY investors of a securities fraud lawsuit filed against ViewRay, Inc (VRAY).

CLASS PERIOD: Mar. 15, 2019 – Aug. 8, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Nov. 12, 2019
Email: VRAY@hbsslaw.com
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VRAY
Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation: 510-725-3000

VRAY Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about the declining demand for ViewRay’s products and overstated the Company’s reported backlog.  On August 9, 2019, the market learned the truth when Defendants announced disappointing Q2 2019 results, declining backlog, the CFO’s surprise departure, and reduced guidance.  The price of VRAY shares crashed 54% lower.

If you invested in ViewRay between March 15, 2019 and August 8, 2019 and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  Contact Hagens Berman to obtain additional information about this case or being a lead plaintiff.

“We are focused on investors’ losses and whether the Company inflated its backlog,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ViewRay should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email VRAY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
