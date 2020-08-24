Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VRB Energy Elevates Dr. Mianyan Huang to CEO as Gen3 Next Generation Cell Stacks Exceed Performance Targets and Company Secures Grant Funding in Recognition of Technology Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

BEIJING and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

VRB Energy Inc. is pleased to announce Dr. Mianyan Huang has been elevated to the position of CEO. As CTO and chief architect of the company’s revolutionary Gen3 cell stack design, Dr. Huang has overseen a series of tests for the Gen3 system that have exceeded all performance targets to-date, and as a result, VRB Energy has been awarded grant funding in recognition of this technology innovation.

Dr. Mianyan Huang Appointed Chief Executive Officer

The company’s board of directors named Dr. Mianyan Huang as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2020. Dr. Huang, who has been serving as President of VRB Energy China and Chief Technology Officer as well as on the board of directors, is recognized globally as a leading expert in vanadium flow battery technology, with over 20 years of experience in the industry, and with 12 key flow battery material and system design patents to his credit. 

Dr. Huang succeeds John Wang, who is retiring from an active role, but who will remain as an advisor to the company. The board of directors thanked Mr. Wang for his contribution to the company, and recognized his achievement of building a strong international presence on top of a rapidly growing market in China.

Since joining VRB Energy’s predecessor as technology founder in 2007, Dr. Huang has led a team of scientists and engineers in developing multiple innovations, including a proprietary membrane material that outperforms other commercially available membranes in terms of both cost and efficiency. He has also established outstanding relationships with developers and owners of many large scale energy storage projects in China, and this has established VRB Energy as the leading contender for multiple 100 MW-class projects scheduled under China’s infrastructure investment program, which is being accelerated as part of post-COVID economic stimulus.

"Dr. Huang has achieved remarkable technical and sales success and is now guiding the company’s commercial growth. On behalf of the board of directors, I personally congratulate Dr. Huang on his new leadership position,” said Robert Friedland, Chairman of the Board of VRB Energy.

Gen3 Technology Advancement

The company has completed testing of a new cell stack design that will be an integral part of its next generation Gen3 product. The innovation yields a 30% improvement in current density, and is based on use of VRB Energy’s proprietary in-house membrane and bipole materials, as well as advancements in electrode and cell frame design optimization.

“This testing shows that our Gen3 technology will be able to achieve a 10% improvement in overall efficiency while simultaneously reducing battery size and lowering cost for our customers,” noted Dr. Huang. He continued, “This is just one of many improvements that will enable us to deliver a complete energy storage system for less than forecasted lithium-ion battery pricing, and with 15-40% better levelized cost of energy (LCOE) performance.”

Recognition for Innovation and Leadership

In July, the Beijing Government Committee for High and New Technology Development awarded significant grant funding to VRB Energy for its leadership in energy storage product and technology innovation. Charles Ge, Vice President of China Operations noted:

“We are very proud that our research and development activities have garnered us this award and grant funding. It is a sign that the government both recognizes the important role vanadium flow battery technology will play in integrating massive amounts of new renewable energy onto the grid in China, and it also singles out VRB Energy as a leader in this field.”

The award includes grant support for a product insurance program by PingAn, the leading insurance provider in China, for both domestic and international projects.   

About VRB Energy

VRB Energy is a fast-growing, privately-held clean technology innovator. The company has developed the most reliable, longest-lasting vanadium flow battery in the world, with more than 30 megawatt-hours installed and in construction worldwide, and more than 800,000 hours of demonstrated performance. The combination of VRB Energy’s proprietary low-cost ion-exchange membrane, long-life electrolyte formulation and innovative flow cell design sets it apart from other providers.

VRB Energy’s vanadium redox battery (VRB®) systems store energy in liquid electrolyte in a patented process based on the reduction and oxidation of ionic forms of the element vanadium. This is a nearly infinitely repeatable process that is safe, reliable, and non-toxic. Components can be nearly 100% recycled at end of-life, dramatically improving lifecycle economics and environmental benefits compared to lead-acid, lithium-ion and other battery systems.

VRB Energy is majority-owned by High Power Exploration (HPX), a North American, minerals exploration and development company that also invests in minerals-dependent, high-growth emerging technologies. HPX is a subsidiary of I-Pulse, a global leader in developing innovative commercial applications for pulsed power technologies that convert small amounts of electrical energy into limitless power to address a broad and growing suite of applications across multiple industrial markets.  I-Pulse is a private company with offices in Toulouse, London, Tokyo and Vancouver.

For more information on VRB Energy, HPX and I-Pulse, please visit our websites at www.vrbenergy.com, www.hpxploration.com, and www.ipulse-group.com.

Information contacts

Jim Stover
jim.stover@vrbenergy.com
+1 604 648 3900

Charles Ge 葛启明
charlesge@vrbenergy.com
+86 186 7010 7777

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:15aINDUSTRIAL METALLURGICAL HOLDING : Imh announces ifrs consolidated financial results for 1h 2020
EQ
07:15aHAEMATO AG : Interim Report 2020
EQ
07:12aHEAT BIOLOGICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:11aXIWANG PROPERTY : Inside information and profit warning
PU
07:11aHONG KONG BUILDING AND LOAN AGENCY : (1) poll results of extraordinary general meeting (2) share consolidation and (3) adjustments to the share options
PU
07:11aLERTHAI : Supplemental announcement to the profit warning
PU
07:11aOpen Market Operations - 24 August 2020
PU
07:11aW&W GROUP : Respectable first half-year in 2020
PU
07:11aALLIED PROPERTIES H K : Joint Announcement - Proposed Privatisation of APL by the Offeror by way of a Scheme of Arrangement (Under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance) (1) Adjournment of High Court Hearing (2) Revised Expected Timetable (3) Proposed Withdrawal of Listing of APL Shares and (4) Application for Wavier from Strict Compliance with Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules
PU
07:11aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
4PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
5SACYR, S.A. : SACYR S A : is awarded construction of the second runway for Jorge Chavez International Airport ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group