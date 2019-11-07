Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VRC Co-CEO PJ Patel Invited to FASB Roundtable on Goodwill Accounting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:26am EST

Noted expert on intangible assets will share feedback from clients, partners

Valuation Research Corporation (VRC), a leading global provider of independent valuation support and advisory services, today announced that Co-CEO PJ Patel has been selected as a formal participant and speaker at the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s (FASB’s) upcoming roundtable on Identifiable Intangible Assets and Subsequent Accounting for Goodwill. VRC recently conducted a survey of public company financial statement preparers and users on the topic and Patel plans to convey key issues and concerns they raised to the standard-setting body.

The FASB is considering potential changes to how goodwill—intangible assets that are reflected in a merger & acquisition context by the premium paid over the value of identified assets—is valued, periodically tested for changes in value (or “impairment”) and reflected in financial statements.

“We’re gratified the FASB invited us to participate in their dialogue on this important topic,” said Patel, who has spent more than two-decades focusing on intangible asset valuation. “There is about $3 trillion in goodwill assets on the balance sheets of S&P 500 companies alone, so it’s critical that the Board gets it right. We have our own views and laid them out in a comment letter we submitted in early October. But in this forum, I want to share the full range of viewpoints from our formal surveys and conversations with companies that prepare financial statements and the investors who use them.”

The FASB received nearly 100 comment letters on the proposal and invited select experts—financial analysts from the buy- and sell-side, corporate finance professionals, industry practitioners and international stakeholders—to elaborate on their views at the Nov. 15 roundtable.

About VRC

Valuation Research Corporation is a full-service, independent, global valuation firm. Since 1975, our network of over 1,300 valuation professionals has provided objective, supportable conclusions of value to domestic and international clients. The company’s core services include financial opinions with respect to valuation, solvency, capital adequacy and fairness in connection with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, financings, and financial and tax reporting matters. VRC has locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Milwaukee, New York, Princeton, San Francisco, and Tampa; as well as international member firms in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Singapore, Spain, and the United Kingdom.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aBANCA IFIS GROUP : net profit of 64 million Euro in the nine months. Growth in retail funding. CET1 at 11,10%
GL
09:41aTSX opens at six-week highs on trade optimism
RE
09:41aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09:41aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:40aAPPLE : Eu's Vestager says has received many concerns regarding Apple Pay
RE
09:40aBHP says it is unaffected by sanctions on China's COSCO
RE
09:40aMCDONALD : Summary ToggleMcDonald's USA Signs First-Ever Large-Scale Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs)
PU
09:40aAltiplano Reports Full Year of Cash-Positive Operations in Chile
NE
09:40aLITGRID : Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB is summoned
AQ
09:39aARTPRICE BY ART MARKET : 10 Works That Should Ignite Bidding at New York's Prestige Sales, 11 - 20 November 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
4NEL : NEL ASA: Third quarter 2019 results
5LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa to cut more costs, as cabin crew strike over pay

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group