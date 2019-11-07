VRC Co-CEO PJ Patel Invited to FASB Roundtable on Goodwill Accounting

Noted expert on intangible assets will share feedback from clients, partners

Valuation Research Corporation (VRC), a leading global provider of independent valuation support and advisory services, today announced that Co-CEO PJ Patel has been selected as a formal participant and speaker at the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s (FASB’s) upcoming roundtable on Identifiable Intangible Assets and Subsequent Accounting for Goodwill. VRC recently conducted a survey of public company financial statement preparers and users on the topic and Patel plans to convey key issues and concerns they raised to the standard-setting body.

The FASB is considering potential changes to how goodwill—intangible assets that are reflected in a merger & acquisition context by the premium paid over the value of identified assets—is valued, periodically tested for changes in value (or “impairment”) and reflected in financial statements.

“We’re gratified the FASB invited us to participate in their dialogue on this important topic,” said Patel, who has spent more than two-decades focusing on intangible asset valuation. “There is about $3 trillion in goodwill assets on the balance sheets of S&P 500 companies alone, so it’s critical that the Board gets it right. We have our own views and laid them out in a comment letter we submitted in early October. But in this forum, I want to share the full range of viewpoints from our formal surveys and conversations with companies that prepare financial statements and the investors who use them.”

The FASB received nearly 100 comment letters on the proposal and invited select experts—financial analysts from the buy- and sell-side, corporate finance professionals, industry practitioners and international stakeholders—to elaborate on their views at the Nov. 15 roundtable.

