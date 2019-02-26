VSBLTY : Groupe Technologies Corp. CEO To Present At The 2nd Annual Gravitas Growth Conference In Vancouver

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Hutton, Co-Founder and CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "VSBLTY") (CSE: VSBY), a leading retail software and technology company providing audience measurement using the power of machine learning through computer vision, will be a keynote speaker on Thursday at the Gravitas Growth Conference 2019, which is being held at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia. Investors that would like to view the presentation remotely can do so by using the following live webinar link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jkW7azbBT92c_9nRJlZ8TA.

VSBLTY is scheduled to present at 2:00 PM PST and CEO Jay Hutton will also be a member of the "Engaging Consumers in The Modern Age" panel at 1:15 PM PST. He will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Gravitas Growth Conference 2019 is North America's leading growth investment conference, which is expected to bring together leading institutional, retail, family office, and high net worth investors with more than 20 of the fastest growing companies in North America.

VSBLTY, which begins trading Wednesday on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "VSBY", provides advanced technology that enables retailers to deliver content specifically designed for individual viewing based on age, gender, location and day-parts while at the same time capturing valuable point-of-purchase data on consumer traffic, engagement, dwell time and interaction. Beyond signage, the VSBLTY precision technology uses artificial intelligence combined with machine learning to identify persons of interest and even weapons in real time to improve security programs.

Jay Hutton commented, "It is an honor to be invited to speak at the Gravitas Growth Conference, and I look forward to the opportunity to explain how VSBLTY's technology is dramatically advancing the merger of marketing and security in Canada, the U.S. and abroad, not only for retailers and transit hubs, but for casinos and other entertainment and sports venues."

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

