VSPT Wine Group was accepted as New Applicant Member Of the International Wineries For Climate Action

05/06/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

Wednesday May 6th, 2020

Four wineries have committed to reducing their carbon emissions by 80% by 2045.

The International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) group has announced that four new candidates have committed to address the severe climate crisis, through implementing immediate actions which will help to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions. Among those -and the only Chilean winery- is VSPT Wine Group (comprised of the wineries: San Pedro, Tarapacá, Leyda, Santa Helena, Misiones de Rengo, Viñamar, Finca La Celia and Graffigna), along with Spottswoode Estate (USA), Symington Family Estates (Portugal) and Yealands Wine Group (New Zealand).

Founded in February 2019 by Familia Torres (Spain) and Jackson Family Wines (U.S.A), IWCA is a collaborative working group committed to accelerating innovative solutions that will mitigate the impacts of climate change through the decarbonization of the global wine industry. IWCA's objective is for all members to have a long-term strategy to reduce 80% of their carbon emissions by 2045, with a shorter-term target of 50% by 2030.

To be recognized as full standing IWCA members, wineries must fulfill the following requirements:
1. Be powered by at least 20% onsite renewable energy (excluding REC purchases)
2. Have completed a minimum baseline third-party verified GHG emissions inventory for a standardized set of emissions categories across Scopes 1-3 (using the World Resources Institute's GHG Protocol following the ISO 14064 process)
3. Have demonstrated at least a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions per unit of wine produced from a baseline emissions inventory year
4. Commit to reducing total emissions (Scopes 1-3) 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2045

IWCA applicant members have all completed a credible baseline GHG inventory that encompasses at least Scopes 1 and 2 and have committed to fulfilling the remaining requirements to become full standing IWCA members within five years.

'Our sense of urgency and concern for the future of the wine industry in Chile is deeply aligned with the IWCA values and its commitment to mitigate the effect of climate change in the world', says Bárbara Wolff, Chief of Corporate Affairs and Innovation.

VSPT Wine Group is one of the main wine exporting groups in Chile. It has been committed to sustainable wine production for over 10 years. Its main focus is to produce wines using 100% renewable energy by 2021, as well as having a robust biodiversity plan to restore ecosystems and a pioneering waste management program in Chile.

Disclaimer

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 20:38:02 UTC
