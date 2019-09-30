DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG / Release of Financial Reports

VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG (AT): Release of a Financial report



30.09.2019 / 20:07

Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German: https://vstbuildingtechnologies.com/finanzberichte/

