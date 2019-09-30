|
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG (AT): Release of a Financial report
30.09.2019 / 20:07
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG hereby announces that the Financial report
(half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
German: https://vstbuildingtechnologies.com/finanzberichte/
30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de