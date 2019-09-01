VST : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of VSTECS Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Liu Ningdong ("Mr. Liu") has tendered his resignation as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2019 as he intended to devote more time to his other personal commitments.

Mr. Liu confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Liu for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

VSTECS Holdings Limited

Yue Cheuk Ying

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 August 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Li Jialin, Mr. Zhou Yibing, Ms. Chow Ying Chi, Mr. Ong Wei Hiam, William and Mr. Li Yue as executive directors; Mr. Liang Xin as non-executive director; and Mr. Li Wei, Mr. Lam Hin Chi, Mr. Hung Wai Man and Mr. Wang Xiaolong as independent non-executive directors.

