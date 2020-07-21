Log in
VSTECS Bhd : Partners with NetApp To Provide Cloud And Storage Solutions As Well As Infrastructure Services For Malaysian Businesses

07/21/2020 | 04:01am EDT

VSTECS BERHAD (Registration No: 199501021835)(351038-H)Lot 3, Jalan Teknologi 3/5, Taman Sains Selangor, Kota Damansara 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia.

Tel: 03-6286 8222 Website: www.vstecs.com.my

Press Release - For Immediate Distribution

VSTECS PARTNERS WITH NETAPP TO PROVIDE CLOUD AND STORAGE

SOLUTIONS AS WELL AS INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES FOR

MALAYSIAN BUSINESSES

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 July 2020 - VSTECS Berhad (VSTECS,偉仕佳杰; Reuters: VSTE.KL)

("VSTECS" or "the Group"), Malaysia's leading Information & Communications Technology ("ICT") distributor, has through its wholly-owned subsidiary VSTECS Pericomp Sdn Bhd, inked a distribution agreement with NetApp, the leader in cloud data services. Under the agreement, VSTECS Pericomp will distribute the full range of NetApp's cloud storage solutions and infrastructure in Malaysia.

With this partnership, VSTECS hopes to revolutionize the digital transformation for enterprises and SMEs by providing different dimensions in terms of cloud systems to enable business continuity and accelerate data analytics.

Chief Executive Officer of VSTECS, Mr. Soong Jan Hsung said: "This partnership will allow us to further address the growing demand for cloud services and data management in Malaysia by aggregating it with our existing product portfolio. We will target commercial whitespace opportunities to widen our market reach in the enterprise segment and expect this distribution agreement to contribute positively to our future financial performance."

According to Azrin Abd Shukor, NetApp's Country Manager for Malaysia & Brunei, "NetApp is proud to work with VSTECS to help its customers accelerate their cloud journeys with our cutting-edge storage and data management solutions. Events of the last few months have shown that it is important for organizations to be digitally agile in order to build greater resilience against any crisis. By adopting NetApp's broad cloud-connected solutions portfolio and expertise and leveraging VSTECS' strengths in the Malaysian market, we are confident that we will be able to help local businesses do this in more innovative and effective ways in the future."

ABOUT VSTECS BERHAD

VSTECS Berhad ("VSTECS"), and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), is a leading distribution hub for Information & Communications Technology ("ICT") products, enterprise systems and provides ICT support and technical services in Malaysia. Listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, VSTECS is an associate company of VSTECS Holdings (Singapore) Limited which is in turn held by VSTECS Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

VSTECS distributes a comprehensive range of ICT products with over 40 leading principals with a nationwide channel network of more than 6,600 resellers comprising retailers, system integrators and corporate dealers. For more information, please visit www.vstecs.com.my.

ABOUT NETAPP

NetApp is the leader in cloud data services, empowering global organizations to change their world with data. Together with our partners, we are the only ones who can help you build your unique data fabric. Simplify hybrid multicloud and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people at the right time. Learn more at www.netapp.com.

Issued by: IBES Advisory Sdn Bhd on behalf of VSTECS Berhad

Date: 20 July 2020

For general enquiries, please contact:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Eva Loh

Sandy Yap

Tel: +603 6286 8201

Tel: +603 2712 1862

E-Mail:syloh@vstecs.com.my

E-Mail:ir@ibes-advisory.com

2

Disclaimer

VSTECS Bhd published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 08:00:07 UTC
