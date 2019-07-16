Log in
VSoft Launches New Service, VSoft Statements

07/16/2019 | 10:03am EDT

Latest service simplifies statement delivery

VSoft Corporation, a global leader in providing information and technology solutions for financial institutions, announced the launch of its new service, VSoft Statements, to take the headache out of statement delivery by generating a customized, professional product.

VSoft Statements was introduced with a focus on hassle-free use. Using the new service, financial institutions can configure their statements based on the account holder’s selection. Account holders can easily select paper, digital statements, or both, making the service highly configurable to meet the needs of any financial insitution.

If the account holder requests a paper statement, the files go through the printing and mailing process. In order to handle this operational load, VSoft is running a state-of-the-art facility in Lansing, Mich., where statements are formatted, printed and mailed. This facility utilizes a pre-sorted mailing technique to reduce cost and the amount of time statements spend in transit. This streamlined process, along with the central location of Lansing, means statements reach account holders on time and in budget.

“At VSoft, we recognize that timely and accurate delivery of information is critical for account holder satisfaction. That’s why we introduced VSoft Statements,” said Murthy Veeraghanta, Chairman and CEO of VSoft. “VSoft Statements is designed to be flexible and easily manipulated to fit any financial insitution’s needs. Banks and credit unions can now provide fast, simple and secure statements to account holders.”

VSoft has succeeded over the years by adapting to evolving technology and supporting dynamic solutions that meet key business strategies. Known for its deep history in payment processing solutions, VSoft offers a wide variety of products and services, including its core, payment and digital banking solutions. A true global provider, VSoft supports thousands of financial institutions of all sizes throughout the United States and the world.

About VSoft Corporation

VSoft Corporation offers innovatory core, payments, and digital banking solutions for the financial services industry. Its products are preferred by financial institutions due to their ability to provide tools that seamlessly integrate real-time transactions across multiple channels. VSoft’s product offerings boast an easy-to-learn user interface for both financial institution employees and account holders alike, creating a platform that increases efficiency and ensures satisfaction. VSoft’s services have been trusted by financial institutions worldwide. For more information, please call 770-225-7692, or visit www.vsoftcorp.com, or follow them on Twitter @VSoft_Corp.


© Business Wire 2019
