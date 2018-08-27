VSoft Partners with Payrailz to Integrate Intuitive Payment Services

VSoft Corporation, a global provider of information and technology
solutions for financial institutions, announced a partnership with Payrailz,
a digital payments company offering smarter, more engaging and secure
payment experiences to banks and credit unions. VSoft will integrate
Payrailz’s payment services into its digital banking platform, Arya.
Announced during this year’s Symitar
Educational Conference & TechConnect, the partnership will
enable financial institutions that use Arya to offer their account
holders an improved and smarter payments experience with Payrailz.
Retail account holders can use the service to view billing information
and transact payments with specified delivery times, including
immediate, same day, next day, or on a pre-determined future date.
Automated and recurring payments can also be scheduled. Business and
commercial account holders will benefit from advanced automation tools
to streamline processes including establishing user entitlements,
viewing billing information, as well as invoice payments to their
business partners or other payees.
Payrailz’s technology draws inspiration from other industries that have
leveraged advancements in technology and artificial intelligence to meet
the growing demand to automate tasks for users. Payrailz believes the
industry is ready for a “do it for me” solution to better manage their
payment needs and has built a powerful engine driven by predictive smart
technology to turn payments into an afterthought for consumers.
According to a study from Javelin,
banks and credit unions are the first place that most consumers turn to
for transacting bill payments, facilitating $3.5 trillion in payments
for several bills, including $442 billion that is transacted via
smartphones and tablets. This research highlights the importance of
providing digital banking services that help account holders consolidate
their financial activity and banking purchases, which boosts customer
loyalty and long-term profitability for the financial institution.
“Our mission at Payrailz is to help financial institutions leap frog
current offerings and add value to the payments experience for their
customers or members,” said Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz. “Partnering
with an established provider like VSoft will empower us to accomplish
that and enable the financial institutions that leverage Arya to
eliminate friction in the payments process and ultimately, enhance the
overall consumer payments experience.”
Designed to deliver a better, feature-rich digital banking experience,
Arya is the industry’s first fully integrated digital banking platform,
combining both mobile banking and digital banking within a unified
system. By streamlining multiple banking channels under a single access
point, Arya provides a seamless user experience while providing
financial institutions a single access point to view data.
“We designed Arya to serve as the foundation for our financial
institution clients to easily scale and adapt to evolving technology,
trends and account holder preferences. Our partnership with Payrailz
facilitates this and further enhances the Arya platform,” said Murthy
Veeraghanta, chairman and CEO of VSoft. “The financial institutions we
serve are always looking to strengthen relationships with account
holders and by offering a more engaging payments experience within Arya,
banks and credit unions can exceed account holder expectations.”
About Payrailz
Payrailz is a digital payments company offering advanced bill payment
and money transfer solutions to banks and credit unions. In a society
that increasingly has become focused on a “do it for me” culture,
Payrailz’s smart technology makes the difference. Payrailz creates
smarter payment experiences for the financial services industry that are
predictive and more engaging than currently available alternatives.
Financial institutions can confidently embrace Payrailz’s cloud based
technology engine, including AI, dynamic workflow, open data exchange,
and a robust SDK to offer unique payment solutions to their customers.
Payrailz helps financial institutions meet the payment expectations of
today and the payment innovation needs of tomorrow. For more
information, visit www.payrailz.com,
follow them on Twitter @Payrailz, Facebook or LinkedIn,
or contact Mickey Goldwasser at 860.430.9245.
About VSoft Corporation
VSoft Corporation offers platform-based services for the banking and
financial services industry. Its core, payment and digital banking
solutions reduce cost and maximize efficiency while providing seamless,
real-time, high-volume and high-performance transactions across multiple
channels. The VSoft platform can be delivered in-house, or as an
outsourced ASP or SaaS model to best meet the needs of individual
financial institutions. VSoft’s services have been trusted by financial
institutions worldwide. For more information, please call 770-225-7692,
or visit www.vsoftcorp.com,
or follow them on Twitter @VSoftCorp.
About Arya
Arya, powered by VSoft
Corporation, is an intelligent, open architecture digital services
platform for both retail and commercial account holders that streamlines
all channels under a single access point for a truly integrated banking
experience. Account holders use one system for both business and
consumer banking activities, with access to a variety of cash management
services, all while logged into the same system. Unlike other platforms,
check capture is native to the system to provide significant cost
savings with no integration required. Arya uses standard real-time and
file-based APIs to integrate into all core banking platforms. Built with
the latest Angular technology, the platform provides a consistent user
experience and is one of the most feature-rich and flexible systems on
the market today with a low total cost of ownership.
the market today with a low total cost of ownership.
or follow Arya on Twitter at @AryaBanking.
