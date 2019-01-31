VTS Announces Accelerate 2019, the Leading Innovation Conference for Commercial Real Estate Executives: May 6-7, New York City

VTS,
the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset
management platform, today announced its third annual Accelerate
Conference will be held May 6-7, 2019 at The Conrad Hotel in
Manhattan. The event will bring together more than 400 of the industry’s
most innovative senior executives and influential thought leaders to
discuss the technologies, trends, and ideas rapidly transforming
commercial real estate.
Accelerate 2019 will feature two days of content, including keynote
presentations from special guest speakers, influential leaders from
commercial real estate and tech, VTS executives, breakout sessions, and
networking events. The conference content has been specifically designed
to educate members of the C-Suite and senior leasing and asset
management executives about the most pressing trends revolutionizing
commercial real estate. Attendees will leave Accelerate 2019 armed with
actionable tactics to drive real business growth and meaningful
connections with the people shaping the future of the industry.
“Commercial real estate is transforming with unprecedented speed, and
we’re incredibly honored to provide the forum where our industry’s most
forward-thinking leaders come together to build strategies for operating
in this rapidly changing environment. After two successful years,
Accelerate has emerged as the premier conference for industry executives
to gather with peers and share best practices and learnings, build
relationships, and learn about new and innovative approaches to leasing
and asset management,” said Amy Millard, Chief Marketing Officer, VTS.
At Accelerate 2018, attendees representing more than 10 billion square
feet of commercial real estate across three continents gathered in New
York to discuss topics including the shift to a tenant-centric industry,
and how to power business performance with technology and data. Keynote
and guest speakers included former lead FBI hostage negotiator, Chris
Voss, Emmitt Smith, Chairman of E Smith Advisors and NFL Hall of Famer,
and Lisa Picard, President and CEO of EQ Office. The conference also
hosted panelists from companies including Brookfield Properties, Invesco
Real Estate, Hines, Boston Properties, PGIM, Tishman Speyer, CBRE Global
Investors, Fifth Wall Ventures, Convene, Industrious, and Appear Here.
Tickets to Accelerate 2019 are now available. To purchase tickets, and
for more information about the conference, please visit www.vts.com/accelerate.
For more information about VTS, please visit www.vts.com.
