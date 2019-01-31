VTS Announces Accelerate 2019, the Leading Innovation Conference for Commercial Real Estate Executives: May 6-7, New York City

The industry’s most innovative senior executives and thought leaders will gather at the third annual event to discuss the rapid transformation of commercial real estate

VTS, the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform, today announced its third annual Accelerate Conference will be held May 6-7, 2019 at The Conrad Hotel in Manhattan. The event will bring together more than 400 of the industry’s most innovative senior executives and influential thought leaders to discuss the technologies, trends, and ideas rapidly transforming commercial real estate.

Accelerate 2019 will feature two days of content, including keynote presentations from special guest speakers, influential leaders from commercial real estate and tech, VTS executives, breakout sessions, and networking events. The conference content has been specifically designed to educate members of the C-Suite and senior leasing and asset management executives about the most pressing trends revolutionizing commercial real estate. Attendees will leave Accelerate 2019 armed with actionable tactics to drive real business growth and meaningful connections with the people shaping the future of the industry.

“Commercial real estate is transforming with unprecedented speed, and we’re incredibly honored to provide the forum where our industry’s most forward-thinking leaders come together to build strategies for operating in this rapidly changing environment. After two successful years, Accelerate has emerged as the premier conference for industry executives to gather with peers and share best practices and learnings, build relationships, and learn about new and innovative approaches to leasing and asset management,” said Amy Millard, Chief Marketing Officer, VTS.

At Accelerate 2018, attendees representing more than 10 billion square feet of commercial real estate across three continents gathered in New York to discuss topics including the shift to a tenant-centric industry, and how to power business performance with technology and data. Keynote and guest speakers included former lead FBI hostage negotiator, Chris Voss, Emmitt Smith, Chairman of E Smith Advisors and NFL Hall of Famer, and Lisa Picard, President and CEO of EQ Office. The conference also hosted panelists from companies including Brookfield Properties, Invesco Real Estate, Hines, Boston Properties, PGIM, Tishman Speyer, CBRE Global Investors, Fifth Wall Ventures, Convene, Industrious, and Appear Here.

Tickets to Accelerate 2019 are now available. To purchase tickets, and for more information about the conference, please visit www.vts.com/accelerate.

For more information about VTS, please visit www.vts.com.

About VTS

VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform. Landlords use VTS to maximize portfolio performance by transforming their leasing and asset management process and unlocking real-time insights – enabling them to convert leads to leases faster than ever before and build informed, data-led strategies. Brokers can manage their deal pipeline and get tenants into empty spaces faster, collaborate across teams and work easily with their landlord clients using VTS for Brokers.

The VTS platform manages more than 9 billion square feet of commercial real estate, has a user base exceeding 30,000 and boasts an impressive client roster that includes global leaders such as Beacon Capital, Blackstone, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, JLL, and CBRE.

