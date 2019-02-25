VTS : Announces Record 2018 with 10 Billion Square Feet Managed and Hires Software Visionary as Chief Product Officer

VTS,
the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset
management platform, today announced that in 2018 the company achieved
its most successful year to date, welcoming a record number of new
clients to the platform and growing square footage managed globally to
10 billion square feet (the equivalent of 22 cities the size of
Manhattan) in 35 countries, including approximately 60% of Class A
office space in the US.
The company also announced three major new products that will continue
to transform commercial real estate – VTS
3, the next generation leasing and asset management platform that
allows landlords to drive strategy as well as new process, VTS
MarketView real-time market benchmarking, and the VTS
marketplace for tenants, brokers, and landlords to interact and
lease space online. VTS was also named one of Crain’s
New York Business’ 2018 Best Places to Work in New York City.
Announcing new product leadership
VTS is also proud to announce the addition of Gijo Mathew as Chief
Product Officer. Prior to joining the company, Gijo served as Chief
Product Officer for Web.com and was responsible for the strategy and
execution of a product portfolio that generated more than $800 million
in revenue, across a mix of B2C and B2B products. He led a product and
experience team, which designed, built, and operated web presence,
digital marketing, and operational products for small businesses. Gijo
has also held senior product leadership roles at Nimsoft, Orchestria and
CA Technologies.
As Chief Product Officer, Gijo Mathew will lead VTS’ product, design,
and innovation teams globally to develop and deliver the company’s
products. Gijo will own and drive product vision across all products,
including the VTS leasing and asset management platform, MarketView, and
the new marketplace.
“2018 was an amazing year for VTS, and with the addition of Gijo Mathew
to our executive team, I know we will continue to lead the
transformation of the commercial real estate industry,” said Nick
Romito, CEO of VTS. “We are lucky to work with some of the world’s most
innovative landlords and brokerages, and I couldn’t be more humbled that
they continue to choose VTS to drive change in their businesses.”
Welcoming new customers to the platform
A record number of new clients with office, industrial, and retail
assets chose VTS as their leasing and asset management solution in 2018,
including UBS Realty Investors, GLP, OA Development, Inc., Rubicon Point
Partners, Wilder Companies, Artis REIT, EastGroup Properties, Inc.,
Venture One Real Estate, NFI Industries, Echo Realty, Caruso, and
Pacific Coast Capital Partners.
2018 also saw VTS solidify its position as the standard leasing system
used by commercial real estate brokers. In August, JLL Agency Leasing selected
VTS as its exclusive leasing and asset management software across
the Americas, the first time a global brokerage firm has provided VTS to
all their brokers and leasing teams in the Americas. The move aligned
with JLL’s ongoing strategy to build a best-in-class technology stack.
VTS now provides leasing and asset management technology for use by all
JLL Americas Agency Leasing employees, and will further enhance JLL
professionals’ ability to provide market-leading client service and work
more efficiently.
