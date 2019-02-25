VTS : Announces Record 2018 with 10 Billion Square Feet Managed and Hires Software Visionary as Chief Product Officer

-- 60% of Class A office space in the U.S. now managed on VTS --

VTS, the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform, today announced that in 2018 the company achieved its most successful year to date, welcoming a record number of new clients to the platform and growing square footage managed globally to 10 billion square feet (the equivalent of 22 cities the size of Manhattan) in 35 countries, including approximately 60% of Class A office space in the US.

The company also announced three major new products that will continue to transform commercial real estate – VTS 3, the next generation leasing and asset management platform that allows landlords to drive strategy as well as new process, VTS MarketView real-time market benchmarking, and the VTS marketplace for tenants, brokers, and landlords to interact and lease space online. VTS was also named one of Crain’s New York Business’ 2018 Best Places to Work in New York City.

Announcing new product leadership

VTS is also proud to announce the addition of Gijo Mathew as Chief Product Officer. Prior to joining the company, Gijo served as Chief Product Officer for Web.com and was responsible for the strategy and execution of a product portfolio that generated more than $800 million in revenue, across a mix of B2C and B2B products. He led a product and experience team, which designed, built, and operated web presence, digital marketing, and operational products for small businesses. Gijo has also held senior product leadership roles at Nimsoft, Orchestria and CA Technologies.

As Chief Product Officer, Gijo Mathew will lead VTS’ product, design, and innovation teams globally to develop and deliver the company’s products. Gijo will own and drive product vision across all products, including the VTS leasing and asset management platform, MarketView, and the new marketplace.

“2018 was an amazing year for VTS, and with the addition of Gijo Mathew to our executive team, I know we will continue to lead the transformation of the commercial real estate industry,” said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS. “We are lucky to work with some of the world’s most innovative landlords and brokerages, and I couldn’t be more humbled that they continue to choose VTS to drive change in their businesses.”

Welcoming new customers to the platform

A record number of new clients with office, industrial, and retail assets chose VTS as their leasing and asset management solution in 2018, including UBS Realty Investors, GLP, OA Development, Inc., Rubicon Point Partners, Wilder Companies, Artis REIT, EastGroup Properties, Inc., Venture One Real Estate, NFI Industries, Echo Realty, Caruso, and Pacific Coast Capital Partners.

2018 also saw VTS solidify its position as the standard leasing system used by commercial real estate brokers. In August, JLL Agency Leasing selected VTS as its exclusive leasing and asset management software across the Americas, the first time a global brokerage firm has provided VTS to all their brokers and leasing teams in the Americas. The move aligned with JLL’s ongoing strategy to build a best-in-class technology stack. VTS now provides leasing and asset management technology for use by all JLL Americas Agency Leasing employees, and will further enhance JLL professionals’ ability to provide market-leading client service and work more efficiently.

About VTS

VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform. Landlords use VTS to maximize portfolio performance by transforming their leasing and asset management process and unlocking real-time insights – enabling them to convert leads to leases faster than ever before, and build informed data-led strategies. Brokers can manage their deal pipeline and get tenants into empty spaces faster, collaborate across teams and work easily with their landlord clients using VTS for Brokers.

The VTS platform manages 10 billion square feet and a user base exceeding 34,000, and boasts an impressive client roster that includes top names such as Beacon Capital, Blackstone, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, JLL and CBRE. One in every three commercial office buildings in the US is managed using VTS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005677/en/