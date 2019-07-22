VTS : Announces the Appointment of Seasoned Finance Executive Bob Bies as CFO

SaaS and M&A expert joins VTS executive team

VTS, the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform, announced today the appointment of Bob Bies as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bies will oversee the company’s financial operations and corporate development, guiding the team through its next stage of growth.

Bies brings with him over 20 years of CFO experience in venture, private equity, public technology, and software/SaaS companies, and has a proven track record in successfully scaling high-growth internet data technology companies. Bies joins VTS from Syncsort where he served as CFO for over two years and was responsible for accounting and finance, corporate development, financial planning and analysis, and human resources. Notably, he led the acquisition and subsequent integration of 13 software companies, resulting in significant synergies and driving a fourfold increase in revenue. Most recently, he led the company to a $1.3 billion exit.

Prior to Syncsort, Bies served as CFO at Cannondale Investments, Inc., post-exit advisor at Microsoft, executive vice president and CFO at Greenfield Online, Inc., and CFO at JGI. Bies began his career at Deloitte in New York City.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for VTS, which recently announced a $90M Series D fundraising round led by Brookfield Ventures, believed to be the largest venture investment in the history of commercial real estate software. The round also resulted in VTS achieving unicorn status. Later this year, VTS will launch commercial real estate’s first end-to-end leasing marketplace ⁠— Truva.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Bob to our team,” said Nick Romito, CEO and co-founder of VTS and a recent winner of EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year. “He is a seasoned technology CFO with invaluable experience in scaling high-growth technology businesses and an impressive track record in driving revenue growth. Bob is the ideal person to help lead VTS as we enter a new phase of rapid growth, fueled by our recent fundraise.”

“I’ve followed VTS for many years and am delighted to be joining Nick and the talented team at this pivotal time for the company,” said Bies, CFO of VTS. “The commercial real estate industry is in the midst of profound transformation and VTS is undeniably leading the charge. With a fast-growing and supportive customer base, a world-class team, and a market-leading product, the company has an enviable opportunity for tremendous growth and I’m incredibly excited to help make it a reality.”

About VTS

VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform. Landlords use VTS to maximize portfolio performance by transforming their leasing and asset management process and unlocking real-time insights – enabling them to convert leads to leases 41% faster and build data-led strategies. Brokers can manage their deal pipeline and get tenants into empty spaces faster, collaborate across teams and work easily with their landlord clients using VTS for Brokers. The VTS platform manages more than 10 billion square feet of commercial real estate, has a user base exceeding 35,000 and boasts an impressive client roster that includes global leaders such as Blackstone, Brookfield, GLP, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005461/en/