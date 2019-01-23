Log in
VTS : Introduces VTS : 3, the Next Generation of its Market-Leading Leasing and Asset Management Platform

01/23/2019 | 12:47pm EST

--The major release will give commercial real estate professionals unprecedented access to real-time insights, enabling them to convert leads to leases with unparalleled speed--

VTS, the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform, today launched the next generation of the VTS platform, VTS 3. This major release of VTS includes powerful all-new business intelligence capabilities, giving landlords the ability to unlock insights from their portfolios to convert more leads to leases and build an informed, data-led asset strategy.

VTS has already transformed commercial real estate by automating the leasing and asset management workflow and giving landlords a place to track information and accelerate deals. Now with VTS 3, the next generation of VTS software elevates the leasing and asset management experience for landlords by delivering a platform that powers strategic business decisions and converts even more leads to leases, faster than ever before.

“VTS 3 is the result of significant, continued investment in R&D to ensure we continue to deliver market-leading software to our users. By giving our customers the ability to step up their leasing and asset management with their own data, VTS becomes the only provider in commercial real estate that gives landlords critical and instantaneous business insights,” said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS.

Powerful business intelligence and alerts, fueling your leasing and asset management decisions

With VTS 3, VTS is adding all-new business intelligence and custom alert capabilities which have been designed specifically with the workflows of leasing and asset management professionals in mind. Business intelligence enables users to make sense of large amounts of complex data and draw out critical insights through easy to understand visualizations and reports – and is commonly used by business professionals to make more powerful, data-led business decisions.

VTS 3 surfaces insights CRE professionals have never had access to before, by:

  • Delivering actionable insights including supply and demand analysis, tenant exposure and risk, and leasing bottlenecks
  • Sending automated alerts and emails based on specific scenarios or portfolio goals to help you react and adapt in real time
  • Enabling you to drill into underlying data to spot specific areas of opportunity, risks, or inaccuracies
  • Allowing you to customize your experience to your unique business requirements and goals

The launch of VTS 3 follows the announcement of VTS MarketView, the commercial real estate industry’s first real-time market benchmarking and analytics, and the VTS’ marketplace, which will provide the first end-to-end platform for landlords, brokers, tenant reps, and tenants to complete leases online. As part of the next generation leasing and asset management platform, MarketView and the VTS marketplace will be built on top of this latest version of VTS software.

Pricing and General Availability

The next generation of the VTS platform, VTS 3, is now available. Existing VTS clients can activate the new version of the platform today. New customers can visit www.vts.com and request a free demo.


© Business Wire 2019
