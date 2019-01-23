VTS : Introduces VTS : 3, the Next Generation of its Market-Leading Leasing and Asset Management Platform

VTS,
the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset
management platform, today launched the next generation of the VTS
platform, VTS 3. This major release of VTS includes powerful all-new
business intelligence capabilities, giving landlords the ability to
unlock insights from their portfolios to convert more leads to leases
and build an informed, data-led asset strategy.
VTS has already transformed commercial real estate by automating the
leasing and asset management workflow and giving landlords a place to
track information and accelerate deals. Now with VTS 3, the next
generation of VTS software elevates the leasing and asset management
experience for landlords by delivering a platform that powers strategic
business decisions and converts even more leads to leases, faster than
ever before.
“VTS 3 is the result of significant, continued investment in R&D to
ensure we continue to deliver market-leading software to our users. By
giving our customers the ability to step up their leasing and asset
management with their own data, VTS becomes the only provider in
commercial real estate that gives landlords critical and instantaneous
business insights,” said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS.
Powerful business intelligence and alerts, fueling your leasing and
asset management decisions
With VTS 3, VTS is adding all-new business intelligence and custom alert
capabilities which have been designed specifically with the workflows of
leasing and asset management professionals in mind. Business
intelligence enables users to make sense of large amounts of complex
data and draw out critical insights through easy to understand
visualizations and reports – and is commonly used by business
professionals to make more powerful, data-led business decisions.
VTS 3 surfaces insights CRE professionals have never had access to
before, by:
-
Delivering actionable insights including supply and demand analysis,
tenant exposure and risk, and leasing bottlenecks
-
Sending automated alerts and emails based on specific scenarios or
portfolio goals to help you react and adapt in real time
-
Enabling you to drill into underlying data to spot specific areas of
opportunity, risks, or inaccuracies
-
Allowing you to customize your experience to your unique business
requirements and goals
The launch of VTS 3 follows the announcement of VTS
MarketView, the commercial real estate industry’s first real-time
market benchmarking and analytics, and the VTS’
marketplace, which will provide the first end-to-end platform for
landlords, brokers, tenant reps, and tenants to complete leases online.
As part of the next generation leasing and asset management platform,
MarketView and the VTS marketplace will be built on top of this latest
version of VTS software.
Pricing and General Availability
The next generation of the VTS platform, VTS 3, is now available.
Existing VTS clients can activate the new version of the platform today.
New customers can visit www.vts.com
and request a free demo.
