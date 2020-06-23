VTS : Launches VTS : Market & Marketplace Enabling Remote Leasing for the First Time

With several of the world’s largest owners including Brookfield Properties, Empire State Realty Trust, and Oxford Properties Group already customers at launch, VTS Market is the most rapidly adopted product in Proptech history

VTS, the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform, today announced the availability of VTS Market, the CRE industry’s first integrated, online marketing platform that enables landlords and their agency teams to market and lease their available spaces remotely for the first time.

VTS, whose platform manages more than 60% of national Class A office space and 65% of the Manhattan office market, also announced that the world’s leading landlords including Tishman Speyer, Brookfield Properties, Empire State Realty Trust, Hines, Oxford Properties Group, and RXR have chosen VTS Market as their system of record for digital leasing and marketing. With the majority of the market’s largest owners already onboard at launch, VTS Market is the most rapidly adopted product in Proptech history.

“The move to a modern, online marketing and leasing platform has been a long time coming, and COVID-19 has underscored and accelerated the industry’s need for one,” said Ben Brown, Managing Partner, Brookfield Property Group. “VTS Market provides that platform, enabling the real estate community to find and qualify spaces remotely.”

“The brokerage community has been craving a new channel to consume information and digital content on the market and spaces for a long time. Our clients expect a modern experience that helps keep our process moving in this new digital world. VTS Market is that platform,” said Peter Riguardi, Chairman and President, New York Tri-State Region, JLL.

With VTS Market, landlords finally have a fully digital, data-driven way to market and lease their spaces online – all from within the VTS platform they use to manage their leasing and asset management activities today. In one click, agency leasing teams can review, approve, and publish spaces online to the VTS Marketplace — a listings site exclusively for tenant reps to view, tour, and share virtual listing content for free. Additionally, landlords can easily publish spaces to their own websites and email listings to their network of tenant reps, directly from VTS.

VTS Market provides landlords with the industry’s most comprehensive and effective marketing content, including virtual tours, photos, 3D space renderings, refurbished floor plans, and 250+ verified data points for each space – all produced by the VTS team – ensuring tenant reps and tenants are viewing a single, highly-engaging source of truth.

“The market landscape has changed profoundly over the past few months. To stay competitive in this new remote world, landlords and brokers need a digital platform featuring best-in-class digital content that is integrated into existing workflows with powerful analytics and that excites tenant rep brokers, and they need it now” said Nick Romito, CEO and Co-Founder, VTS. “VTS Market is the integrated, modern marketing platform that answers this need and we are motivated by the overwhelmingly positive response from the industry so far.”

VTS Market and VTS Marketplace are now available in the U.S. and Canada. For more information and to request a demo, visit VTS.com.

VTS is commercial real estate’s leading leasing, marketing and asset management platform where the industry comes to make deals happen and real-time data come to life. VTS is powered by the largest single source data network in the industry, which delivers real-time data and insights that fuel faster, more informed decision making and connections throughout the deal lifecycle. Our MarketView™ offering, the industry’s first market benchmarking product, and VTS Market and Marketplace, the industry’s first integrated online marketing solution, gives landlords, brokers, and tenants unparalleled visibility into real-time market information and the direct connectivity to execute deals with greater speed and intelligence at every point in the planning, marketing, leasing, and asset management cycle.

More than 60% of Class A commercial space in the US and 12B square feet of commercial real estate globally is managed on the VTS platform. Our user base includes over 45,000 CRE professionals including respected industry leaders like Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE. To learn more about VTS, and to see our open roles, visit www.vts.com.

