VTS : Named Commercial Real Estate's Tech Platform of the Year

VTS,
the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset
management platform, was recently recognized as the ‘Tech Platform of
the Year’ at the prestigious Real Estate Finance & Investment
(REFI) Magazine’s 2019 Commercial Real Estate 20 Awards.
This award follows a number of previous honors where VTS’ market-leading
leasing and asset management platform was recognized for outstanding
innovation and excellence in technology.
In its Tech Platform of the Year category, REFI sought to
recognize technology platforms demonstrating excellence and innovation
while solving one or more specific problems affecting any facet of the
commercial real estate industry.
A judging panel comprised of industry experts selected VTS for the award
due to its proven ability to transform leasing and asset management for
commercial landlords by enabling them to drive new strategies for
assets, transform their leasing processes, and engage tenants through
their entire lifecycle – all in one platform. Used by more than 35,000
users in 35 countries to manage more than 10 billion square feet of
assets, VTS customers close deals 41% faster in the first year with VTS
and double their deal conversion rates (from inquiry to lease).
“We are extremely proud to have been recognized by REFI as the
commercial real estate industry’s Tech Platform of the Year,” said Nick
Romito, CEO and Co-founder at VTS. “2018 was a momentous year for VTS,
during which we solidified our position as the #1 leasing and asset
management solution trusted by commercial landlords around the world. We
also demonstrated our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation
through the creation of new offerings that enable our fast-growing
customer base to convert leads to leases faster and strategically
optimize portfolio performance.”
This win as Commercial Real Estate’s Tech Platform of the Year comes on
the heels of VTS’ most successful year to date, during which it welcomed
a record number of new clients to the platform and grew square footage
managed globally to 10 billion square feet (the equivalent of 22 cities
the size of Manhattan) in 35 countries, including approximately 60% of
Class A office space in the US. The company also recently announced
three major new products that will continue to transform commercial real
estate – VTS
3, the next generation leasing and asset management platform that
allows landlords to drive strategy as well as new process, VTS
MarketView real-time market
benchmarking, and the VTS
marketplace for tenants, brokers, and landlords to interact and
lease space online.
About VTS
VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset
management platform. Landlords use VTS to maximize portfolio performance
by transforming their leasing and asset management process and unlocking
real-time insights – enabling them to convert leads to leases faster
than ever before, and build informed data-led strategies. Brokers can
manage their deal pipeline and get tenants into empty spaces faster,
collaborate across teams and work easily with their landlord clients
using VTS for Brokers.
The VTS platform manages 10 billion square feet and a user base
exceeding 35,000, and boasts an impressive client roster that includes
top names such as Beacon Capital, Blackstone, LaSalle Investment
Management, Hines, Boston Properties, JLL and CBRE. One in every three
commercial office buildings in the US is managed using VTS.
