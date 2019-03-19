VTS : Named Commercial Real Estate's Tech Platform of the Year

-- Leading leasing and asset management technology company honored for outstanding innovation and excellence at REFI’s Commercial Real Estate 20 Awards --

VTS, the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform, was recently recognized as the ‘Tech Platform of the Year’ at the prestigious Real Estate Finance & Investment (REFI) Magazine’s 2019 Commercial Real Estate 20 Awards. This award follows a number of previous honors where VTS’ market-leading leasing and asset management platform was recognized for outstanding innovation and excellence in technology.

In its Tech Platform of the Year category, REFI sought to recognize technology platforms demonstrating excellence and innovation while solving one or more specific problems affecting any facet of the commercial real estate industry.

A judging panel comprised of industry experts selected VTS for the award due to its proven ability to transform leasing and asset management for commercial landlords by enabling them to drive new strategies for assets, transform their leasing processes, and engage tenants through their entire lifecycle – all in one platform. Used by more than 35,000 users in 35 countries to manage more than 10 billion square feet of assets, VTS customers close deals 41% faster in the first year with VTS and double their deal conversion rates (from inquiry to lease).

“We are extremely proud to have been recognized by REFI as the commercial real estate industry’s Tech Platform of the Year,” said Nick Romito, CEO and Co-founder at VTS. “2018 was a momentous year for VTS, during which we solidified our position as the #1 leasing and asset management solution trusted by commercial landlords around the world. We also demonstrated our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation through the creation of new offerings that enable our fast-growing customer base to convert leads to leases faster and strategically optimize portfolio performance.”

This win as Commercial Real Estate’s Tech Platform of the Year comes on the heels of VTS’ most successful year to date, during which it welcomed a record number of new clients to the platform and grew square footage managed globally to 10 billion square feet (the equivalent of 22 cities the size of Manhattan) in 35 countries, including approximately 60% of Class A office space in the US. The company also recently announced three major new products that will continue to transform commercial real estate – VTS 3, the next generation leasing and asset management platform that allows landlords to drive strategy as well as new process, VTS MarketView real-time market benchmarking, and the VTS marketplace for tenants, brokers, and landlords to interact and lease space online.

About VTS

VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform. Landlords use VTS to maximize portfolio performance by transforming their leasing and asset management process and unlocking real-time insights – enabling them to convert leads to leases faster than ever before, and build informed data-led strategies. Brokers can manage their deal pipeline and get tenants into empty spaces faster, collaborate across teams and work easily with their landlord clients using VTS for Brokers.

The VTS platform manages 10 billion square feet and a user base exceeding 35,000, and boasts an impressive client roster that includes top names such as Beacon Capital, Blackstone, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, JLL and CBRE. One in every three commercial office buildings in the US is managed using VTS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005568/en/