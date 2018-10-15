Log in
VTS : Wins Crain’s Best Places to Work in New York City Award

10/15/2018 | 08:48pm CEST

VTS, the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform, today announced that VTS has been named one of Crain’s New York Business’ 2018 Best Places to Work in New York City. Compiled from a combination of employee survey responses, along with a separate employer survey, the companies on the list share a commitment to creating a supportive, collegial and empowering workplace.

“We are honored to have been recognized as one of the best places to work in New York City,” said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS. “VTS is a company filled with talented, hard-working people who are passionate about their craft, and who are always innovating and challenging each other every day to accomplish our fundamental vision – to become the modern operating system for commercial real estate. This mammoth undertaking is only possible if we have a diverse team of talented individuals who bring many different skills and points of view to the table. To that end, we have made significant investments to ensure we’re recruiting the best people, and providing them with a workplace and culture that they love coming to every single day to do their best work.”

VTS was selected in part due to the company's commitment to building a work environment that fosters creativity and productivity, all while keeping its employees’ happiness and well-being a top priority. The company has committed to a number of employee-wellness initiatives, including:

  • VTS Gives Back, which gives employees an opportunity to participate in company-led programming to improve the local community.
  • The Diversity Forum, an employee-led group that meets on a monthly basis to discuss issues surrounding diversity and inclusion that management can take action on in the office.
  • Competitive benefits, including a generous paid parental leave policy.
  • A thoughtful return to work policy for caregivers returning from parental leave.
  • An on-site coach focusing on helping employees through challenges related to their career, professional relationships, and overall well-being.
  • A stipend for up to $1,500 per year to spend on continued education.
  • Catered lunch once a week.
  • Flexible work schedules and work from home policies.
  • Unlimited paid time off.
  • A variety of optional clubs and teams.

The annual survey, now in its 10th year, surveyed more than 20,000 New York City employees across a wide array of industries on topics including working conditions, benefits, corporate culture and more. The survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best employers in New York City, benefiting the city’s economy, workforce and businesses.

To learn more about VTS, visit www.vts.com.

About VTS

VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform. Landlords use VTS to maximize portfolio performance by transforming their leasing and asset management process, enabling them to acquire the right tenants faster, sign the right deals at the best economics, and optimize the renewal process – reducing costly downtime. Brokers can manage their deal pipeline and get tenants into empty spaces faster, collaborate across teams and work easily with their landlord clients using VTS for Brokers.

The VTS platform manages more than 8 billion square feet and a user base exceeding 34,000, and boasts an impressive client roster that includes top names such as Beacon Capital, Blackstone, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, JLL and CBRE. One in every three commercial office buildings in the US is managed using VTS.


© Business Wire 2018
