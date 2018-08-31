Log in
VUZI LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Vuzix Corporation Investors of Important Deadline In Class Action - VUZI

08/31/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to Vuzix’s registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Vuzix’s January 2018 secondary public offering; and/or (ii) between November 9, 2017, and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 24, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Vuzix investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Vuzix class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1306.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or  zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost its stock price; (2) Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 24, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1306.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
