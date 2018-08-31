VUZI LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Vuzix Corporation Investors of Important Deadline In Class Action - VUZI

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to Vuzix’s registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Vuzix’s January 2018 secondary public offering; and/or (ii) between November 9, 2017, and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 24, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Vuzix investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost its stock price; (2) Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

